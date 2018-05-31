Vancouver’s Garret McLeod leads a group of riders across the finish line in the men’s elite 120-kilometre race at the Robert Cameron Law Cycling Series Cheemo Classic in Metchosin in 2016. This year’s Motus Design Cycling Classic begins at Hans Helgesen Elementary school in Metchosin at 7:30 a.m., and is one of five events in the 2018 Robert W. Cameron Law Cycling Series. (Morgan Turner Photography)

Cycling series puts riders to the test

Races take place in Victoria, Metchosin this weekend

Hundreds of cyclists will be descending on Greater Victoria to take part in the Robert W. Cameron Law Cycling Series this weekend.

The cycling series, which runs June 1 to 3, includes five events that will see cyclists ride throughout the region.

Action gets underway at Clover Point on Friday (today) at 4 p.m., where the EnergyLab Dallas Road Time Trial returns to the waterfront along Dallas Road to Beach Drive for a two-lap, 21-kilometre race against the clock.

Saturday’s action begins at Hans Helgesen Elementary school in Metchosin for the Motus Design Cycling Classic, which will put road cycling warriors to the test on the municipality’s gruelling hills. The winner from that race will be crowned the Global Relay Canadian Masters Road Cycling champion. Action begins at 7:30 a.m., and some delays may be expected.

On Sunday, the Russ Hay’s Grand Prix and the Global Relay Canadian Masters Criterium Cycling Championship begin at 8 a.m., with masters championships, youth and category races throughout the day. The series will close out the weekend with the Broad Street Cycle Fixed Gear Criterium, in which cyclists ride with only one gear and no brakes.

The Tim Hortons Timbit Challenge – a non-competitive ride for kids aged three to 10, will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

For more information visit victoriabikerace.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

Just Posted

Saanich neighbourhood wants province to muffle out highway noise

Saanich’s smallest community association calls for a wall of some 800 metres along Highway 17

Local business owner vies for Victoria mayoral seat

Gary Beyer intent on making sure city grows with fiscal responsibility in mind

Cycling series puts riders to the test

Races take place in Victoria, Metchosin this weekend

Human bones found on Cadboro Bay construction site

Construction halted on property near where other First Nations ancestoral remains have been found

Early morning fight sends two men to hospital

Police were called to a stabbing after a fight began outside a downtown Victoria nightclub on Tuesday morning

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Vancouver Island oil spill response stations back on track

Project has been on hold due to Trans Mountain pipeline dispute

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

Second marijuana dispensary to open up on Chilliwack First Nation reserve

Health Canada says they are illegal and both are close to residential neighbourhoods

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

Groups wants Saanich to improve rural roads

A group of Saanich residents calling themselves Livable Road for Rural Saanich… Continue reading

Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Peter Valdal was charged with aggravated assault on April 28

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

Most Read