Cycling series puts riders to the test

Vancouver’s Garret McLeod leads a group of riders across the finish line in the men’s elite 120-kilometre race at the Robert Cameron Law Cycling Series Cheemo Classic in Metchosin in 2016. This year’s Motus Design Cycling Classic begins at Hans Helgesen Elementary school in Metchosin at 7:30 a.m., and is one of five events in the 2018 Robert W. Cameron Law Cycling Series. (Morgan Turner Photography)

Hundreds of cyclists will be descending on Greater Victoria to take part in the Robert W. Cameron Law Cycling Series this weekend.

The cycling series, which runs June 1 to 3, includes five events that will see cyclists ride throughout the region.

Action gets underway at Clover Point on Friday (today) at 4 p.m., where the EnergyLab Dallas Road Time Trial returns to the waterfront along Dallas Road to Beach Drive for a two-lap, 21-kilometre race against the clock.

Saturday’s action begins at Hans Helgesen Elementary school in Metchosin for the Motus Design Cycling Classic, which will put road cycling warriors to the test on the municipality’s gruelling hills. The winner from that race will be crowned the Global Relay Canadian Masters Road Cycling champion. Action begins at 7:30 a.m., and some delays may be expected.

On Sunday, the Russ Hay’s Grand Prix and the Global Relay Canadian Masters Criterium Cycling Championship begin at 8 a.m., with masters championships, youth and category races throughout the day. The series will close out the weekend with the Broad Street Cycle Fixed Gear Criterium, in which cyclists ride with only one gear and no brakes.

The Tim Hortons Timbit Challenge – a non-competitive ride for kids aged three to 10, will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

For more information visit victoriabikerace.com.

