Cyclists aim to outlast, rather than outrace in Motus Design Classic Saturday

Victoria Breakaway Cycling Club’s Andrew Neale claimed the 60+ Men’s title

In crowning seven 2018 Global Relay Canadian Road Race Champions at Saturday’s Motus Design Classic in Metchosin, the strategy that seemed to work was to outlast, rather than outrace the others.

Montreal’s Dominic Chalifoux, racing for Trek-GPL, claimed the Men’s 40-49 with a “lot of patience” and help from Langlois and Pender Racing p/b Bicicletta riders. “They are very strong teams so I stuck with them,” he said. The Quebecois won his second Masters title in a row and thoroughly enjoyed the Metchosin gruelling terrain.

“I came here four weeks ago so rode a few laps and knew it was a really tough course,” he said. “It’s a beautiful course.”

“My strategy was to survive,” said Anne-Julie Dudemaine of Banff, Alberta, who won the Womens Masters 30-39 70-kilometre race in 2:28:46. “I wanted to keep at the front and respond to any attacks.”

The course’s unrelenting and unyielding hills has made this second leg of the Robert W. Cameron Law Cycling Series p/b Jim Pattison Lexus infamously known as a race of attrition.

Carolyn Russell, racing for Vancouver’s Pender Racing p/b Bicicletta, won the 40-49 Women’s Masters, working with team mate Richele Frank, to get the win. “It’s a real technical course,” said Russell, who also took the 2017 Global Relay Canadian Masters Cycling Championship title in Vancouver. “We tried to stay at the start of the pack and just tire people out. Riders just started dropping out.”

Victoria Breakaway Cycling Club’s Andrew Neale claimed the 60+ Men’s title. He fed off Robert Anderson throughout the race then broke off at the end to take the win. Neale just started racing last year – picking up fifth in the nationals last year and winning last weekend’s 2018 BC Time Trial title. Testament to the culture of the sport that you can excel at any age at any time.

While the morning wave of racing featured riders getting a little help from their friends, the afternoon’s Men’s 30-39 and 50-59 races (110-kilometre and 90-kilometre, respectively) featured brotherly love.

Squamish’s Jamie Sparling won the Men’s 30-39 Masters title, but used some family team work from his younger brother Jeff who stayed with him most of the race.

Sparling made his move right near the 100-Kilometre mark. “I knew that the other guys wanted medals, so I took advantage of this dynamics and left them (to fight it out).

In winning the 50-59 Men’s Master, Hewdog Racing’s Chris Worsfold, kept a low profile until the very end. “I wanted to mitigate my efforts and try to be invisible the whole way so I could wait for the sprint.”

The Robert W. Cameron Law Cycling Series p/b Jim Pattison Lexus and the 2018 Global Relay Canadian Masters Road Cycling Championships continued Sunday with the Russ Hay’s Grand Prix circling the Legislature Building criterium course. Sunday’s action also includes elite and junior racing, the ever-popular, “too cute for words” Tim Hortons Timbit Challenge and the rogue-ish “let’s lose the gears and the brakes” Broad Street Cycles Fixed Gear Criterium.

Motus Design Classic / Global Relay Canadian Masters Road Championsips Results (Top Three)

Women’s 30-39 70-K

• Ann-Julie DUDEMAINE, Rundle Mountain Cycling Club 2:28:46

• Kendra FERGUSSON, Watt Riot Cycling 2:29:40

• Lianne LEBLOND, Gastown Cycling Association 2:32:56

Women’s 40-49 70-K

• Carolyn RUSSELL, Pender Racing p/b Bicicletta 2:26:40

• Richele FRANK, Pender Racing p/b Bicicletta 2:33:10

• Haley BLOCK, Cycledelia 2:42:38

Women’s 50+ 70-K

• Dawn HEINEMEYER, Calgary Crankmasters Cycling Club 2:37:36

• Lorrie BAILDHAM, MIVA 2:37:38

• Elka STROSCHEIN, Juventus Cycling Club, 2:37:40

Men’s 30-39

• Jamie SPARLING, Tantalus Bikes P/B Toby Fanny Pack Racing, 2:57:05

• Andrew DAVIDSON, The LEAD OUT PROJECT 2:57:57

• Richard COSTELLO, Steed Cycles 2:57:57

Mens 40-49 110-K

• Dominic CHALIFOUX, Trek-GPL 3:00:51

• Jon BULA, Pender Racing p/b Bicicletta s/t

• Steve McKEE, Wheels of Bloor / Autostyle Collision s/t

Men’s 50-59

• Chris WORSFOLD, Hewdog Racing, 2:36:32

• Mark SHERMAN Langlois Brown Racing s/t

• Steve BACHOP, Victoria Breakaway Cycling Club s/t

Mens 60+

• Andrew NEALE, Victoria Breakaway Cycling Club, 2:15:27

• Robert ANDERSON, CAL-NAT’s Racing Team 2:16:31

• Horacio CHAVES, Independent 2:20:42

Race results are posted to Facebook.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts
Next story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Just Posted

Pipeline protesters plan 3 rallies for today in Greater Victoria

The first two begin at 11 a.m. in downtown and Sidney, with another scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Langford

VIDEO: Neighbour praises fire departments for saving Oak Bay Park

Oak Bay firefighter treated and released for smoke inhalation

Seeing double: local artist focuses on twins for charity project

Hudson Wren Portraits securing donations, diverting partial book proceeds to Jeneece Place

FILM AND FOOD: Victoria Film Festival presents an award-winning combination

Gourmet cuisine, local brews, cocktails and wines pair with films about cooking

WATCH: Pirates in our waters for children’s event

Variety the Children’s Charity hosts 14th annual “Boat for Hope” event

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

No one hurt in gas leak in Sidney Monday morning

Gas line reportedly struck by workers at home on Shoreacres Road

Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Temperatures dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland

Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Trump asserts his presidential power as the White House prepares its defences against the special counsel Russia probe

Canada should aim to recycle 85% of plastics by 2025, groups say

Justin Trudeau wants this week’s G7 leaders summit to include the signing of an anti-plastics charter

Hepatitis C screening recommended for people born between 1945-1975

Association says people should tested based on their age — not only possible risk factors

B.C. killer’s second sentencing hearing starts today

Cherryville man who killed Armstrong teenager in 2011 won appeal of first degree murder conviction

Most Read

  • Cyclists aim to outlast, rather than outrace in Motus Design Classic Saturday

    Victoria Breakaway Cycling Club’s Andrew Neale claimed the 60+ Men’s title

  • NHL playoffs weekly roundup

    Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington