Pairs figure skating bronze medallists Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford wave from the podium during victory ceremonies at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Decorated Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel and Radford officially retire

The Ontario duo took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, who teamed up for two pairs world championship titles and three Olympic medals over their careers, have officially announced their retirement from competitive figure skating.

The 32-year-old Duhamel, from Lively, Ont., and 33-year-old Radford, from Balmertown, Ont., made the announcement in a Skate Canada release Wednesday. They had previously indicated they would retire some time after the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

“I am extremely thankful and grateful for the incredible journey that the sport of figure skating gave me,” Duhamel said in the release. ”I’m thankful to my family, who were my first supporters and first fans; they instilled a work ethic in me that became the base of my success and they encouraged me to dream big.”

READ MORE: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

READ MORE: Canada takes bronze in figure skating

The pair helped Canada win the team silver medal in figure skating at the 2014 Sochi Games when the event made its Olympic debut. Four years later, they helped Canada win gold in the team event and took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, becoming the first team to complete a quad throw Salchow in Olympic competition.

Duhamel and Radford won four medals at the ISU World Championships, including back-to-back gold in 2015 and 2016. They also won a record seven Canadian pairs titles from 2012 to 2018.

“I could never have imagined that my skating career would be filled with so many incredible and unforgettable moments,” Radford said. ”From the outdoor rink in Balmertown to the Olympic podium, there were many people whose unwavering support made it all possible and gave the journey so much more meaning.”

Duhamel and Radford are both currently living in Montreal and plan to stay involved in skating together through skating shows and seminars.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hockey team to retire Humboldt Bronco victim’s number
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Just Posted

VicPD cuts school liaison program over budget impasse with Esquimalt

Six officers, including three school liaisons, to be reassigned to frontline duties

Two Oak Bay officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Victoria Shamrocks acquire NLL and MSL all-star

Rob Hellyer brings offensive power to the Shamrocks

UPDATE: Recycling truck destroyed by fire in Victoria

Emterra truck sitting on McLure Street in residential neighbourhood, driver safe

Saanich man arrested in cross-border drug smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Greater Victoria faces multiple charges following six-month investigation

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Most Read