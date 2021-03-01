Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) clears the puck past Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Monday March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) clears the puck past Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Monday March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Demko makes 27 saves as Vancouver Canucks ground Jets 4-0

Vancouver goalie picks up first career shutout in Winnipeg

The Vancouver Canucks scored three first-period goals and Thatcher Demko made 27 saves in a 4-0 victory over the host Winnipeg Jets on Monday night at Bell MTS Place.

Nate Schmidt, J.T. Miller and Nils Hoglander scored early as the Canucks (9-14-2) ended the Jets’ four-game winning streak. Elias Pettersson sealed the victory with an empty-net goal.

Demko’s first career shutout helped give the Canucks their first victory in five games.

The teams will face off again Tuesday night in the finale of the Jets’ four-game homestand.

After being held to one shot on goal over the first eight-plus minutes, Nate Schmidt sent a fluttering shot from the high slot past a screened Connor Hellebuyck at 8:28.

A similar play just 18 seconds later doubled Vancouver’s lead. This time Schmidt’s point shot was redirected by Miller at 8:46.

Vancouver’s second power-play unit used the same formula to extend the lead at 14:50. Tyler Myers sent a wrist shot from inside the blue line that Hoglander tipped to make it 3-0.

Demko, meanwhile, was steady if unspectacular in the Vancouver net, giving up few rebounds and coming through when needed.

The Jets, who fell to 8-4-1 at home, seemed more inspired in the second period but had difficulty delivering any sustained pressure.

READ MORE: Goalie Smith sharp as Oilers beat slumping Canucks 3-0

Winnipeg (13-7-1) pressed at times in the third. Mark Scheifele had two decent chances midway through the period and Blake Wheeler was denied after a crafty deflection on a Sami Niku shot.

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck with over five minutes left in regulation. Winnipeg hit the post on a deflected shot but Pettersson put the game away at 16:26.

The Canucks had 19 shots on goal and improved to 4-8-0 on the road.

After Tuesday’s game, the Jets will take to the road for 12 of their next 14 games.

The Canucks will return home to kick off a five-game homestand Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouverWinnipeg

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto Raptors game against Chicago postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

BC Housing ensures that by March 31, shelter will be available to all people living outside. (Black Press Media file photo)
All unhoused Victoria residents will be offered shelter by March 31, says BC Housing

BC Housing working to secure shelter locations in coming weeks

Robert Schram, here seen in January 2016, died Saturday, according to a friend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney, Saanich Peninsula mourn the death of Mr. Beads

Bead artist Robert Schram was a familiar, well-loved figure in Sidney and beyond

Cathy Armstrong, executive director of the Land Conservancy, Paul Nursey CEO of Destination Greater Victoria and Saanich Coun. Susan Brice helped to kick off the annual Greater Victoria Flower Count at Abkhazi Garden Monday. This year, the flower count is less about rubbing the region’s weather in the rest of Canada’ faces, and more about extending a bouquet of compassion and love. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
2021 Greater Victoria Flower Count sows seeds of compassion

Friendly flower count competition runs from March 3 to 10

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek witnesses after man threatens to set tent ablaze with woman and dog inside

Suspect in tent fire taken to hospital earlier in the day

(Black Press Media file photo)
Off-duty officer finds safety in car from pipe-wielding man near Victoria police headquarters

VicPD recommending charges of assault with a weapon

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation, May 8, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s weekend COVID-19 cases: 532 Saturday, 508 Sunday, 438 Monday

Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths

B.C. Attorney General David Eby speaks in the legislature, Dec. 7, 2020. Eby was given responsibility for housing after the October 2020 provincial election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends COVID-19 rent freeze again, to the end of 2021

‘Renoviction’ rules tightened, rent capped to inflation in 2022

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Police have identified the vehicle involved in the Feb. 14 hit-and-run in Chemainus and are continuing to investigate. (Black Press Media files)
Police seize and identify suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Investigation into death expected to be lengthy and involved

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

Most Read