Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) stops Vancouver Canucks’ Nils Hoglander (36), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) stops Vancouver Canucks’ Nils Hoglander (36), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks 4-1

Vancouver sees losing skid stretch to six games

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid registered a pair of assists as the visiting Edmonton Oilers collected a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

McDavid continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 93 points (31 goals, 62 assists) and Draisaitl sits second in the race with 75 (26 goals, 49 assists). Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s win, and Evan Bouchard rounded out the scoring for the Oilers (32-17-2).

Brock Boeser put away the long goal for the Canucks (19-25-3), who saw their losing skid stretch to six games. Mike Smith stopped 28 shots for Edmonton and Thatcher Demko had 23 saves for Vancouver.

It was the second night in a row the Oilers topped the Canucks, coming after Edmonton clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 victory on Monday.

The Oilers sit second in the all-Canadian North Division, six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canucks remain at the bottom of the standings with nine games left in their season.

Edmonton had a 3-1 lead coming into the third on Tuesday and Nurse added to the cushion after the Canucks turned the puck over in Oilers territory.

Josh Archibald found Nurse in front of the Vancouver net and snapped a pass to his tape. The Oilers defenceman fired a shot past Demko to seal the score at 14:53.

Vancouver outshot Edmonton 17-6 across the third but couldn’t beat Smith.

The Canucks held the Oilers off the scoresheet through a period and a half Tuesday until Draisaitl and McDavid sparked a wave of three straight goals midway through the second.

Draisaitl’s first of the night came off a turnover by Vancouver’s J.T. Miller deep in the Canucks end. McDavid picked off his errant pass and sent it out to Draisaitl, who rifled a snap shot over Demko’s shoulder 14:29 into the middle frame to knot the score at 1-1. Miller smashed his stick and loudly uttered a four-letter expletive in response.

A cascade of penalties then set the Oilers up for a pair of power-play strikes. Edmonton was first to the box when William Lagesson was called for interference. Just 10 seconds into the man advantage, Vancouver’s Tanner Pearson joined him for hooking.

Twenty-one seconds into the ensuing 4-on-4, Miller was called for a high stick that left the Oilers with a power play.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Draisaitl was quick to capitalize, using a net-front screen by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and blasting a shot past Demko from the top of the left face-off circle at 17:25.

Draisaitl’s 26th goal of the season gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

Edmonton still had time on the Miller penalty and with less than a minute to go in the period, Bouchard beat Demko with a long shot to make it 3-1. It was his second goal of the season.

Edmonton was 2 for 3 with the man advantage while Vancouver failed to score on four power plays.

Boeser gave the home side an early edge on Tuesday, scoring just 34 seconds into the game.

Canucks rookie Nils Hoglander powered into the Oilers zone and threw a pass over Nurse, who was sprawled across the top of the crease, trying to break up a play.

Boeser jumped on the puck and popped it in past Smith at the side of the net.

It was his 19th goal of the season and the 200th point (94 goals, 106 assist) of his NHL career.

The Oilers hold a 5-2 edge in the 10-game season series between the two sides. The contest will continue Thursday when the Canucks visit Edmonton.

NOTES: Vancouver defenceman Jack Rathbone made his NHL debut. The Canucks selected him 95th overall in the 2017 draft. He has two goals and seven assists in eight games this season with Vancouver’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. … Canucks left-winger Tanner Pearson played his 500th NHL game.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Just Posted

Victoria police arrested a man May 3 who is suspected of smashing numerous car windows and threatening a witness with a knife. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Man suspected of smashing car windows, threatening witness arrested by Victoria police

Man reportedly threatened a witness with a knife

(Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich won’t roll the dice on gaming, entertainment facility

Council unanimous on ending discussions on potential casino after many concerns raised

Cst. Lewis and police dog Halla swept the exterior of the Victoria General Hospital May 4 after a suspicious package was found just outside the hospital. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
RCMP bomb unit confirms package at Victoria General Hospital not explosive

Island Health says hospital operations weren’t impacted

The province is pitching in to tackle toxicity in Elk and Beaver Lake, popular swimming and rowing spots for Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photos)
Province funds $750k to help CRD tackle toxic algae blooms in Saanich lakes

Technology expected to be installed by April 1, 2022, and cost about $1.4 million

The Central Middle School student felt they were being followed by a white panel van in the Fernwood and North Park area while making their way to school around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria middle school student reports being followed by van on way to school

Police commend student for the actions they took after feeling like the driver was following them

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

A wolf was seen in a resident’s backyard in Port Hardy. (Al Dodd photo)
Conservation officers awaiting reports of wolves at the door in Port Hardy

Wildlife officials need more direct concrete information before reacting, as social media buzzes

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

Island Health is launching an awareness campaign aimed at supporting men who use drugs alone, recognizing that it’s a population that is more at risk of overdose. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island Health trying to prevent overdoses by reaching out to men who use drugs alone

Health authority launching eight-week awareness campaign

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. (File photo)
UPDATED: Agassiz cougar attack victim in stable condition

The cougar, last seen near Harrison Mills, has not yet been found

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

Most Read