Elias Pettersson scores 2, Canucks thump Wild 5-2

Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) celebrates his goal with teammate Bo Horvat (53) during second period NHL hockey action against the Minnesota Wild in Vancouver, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

VANCOUVER — Elias Pettersson scored twice to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Markus Granlund, Jake Virtanen and Ben Hutton also scored for the Canucks (7-6-0) while Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves.

Jordan Greenway and Ryan Suter replied for the Wild (6-3-2). Devan Dubnyk stopped 26-of-30 shots to get pegged with the loss.

Granlund opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period only for Greenway to tie it 35 seconds later.

Virtanen restored the lead for the Canucks early in the second and Pettersson made it 3-1 minutes later before Suter got one back for the Wild while on the power play at 14:37.

Pettersson added his seventh of the season and second of the night on a breakaway early in the third and Sutton scored an empty netter to seal the win.

Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and didn’t return.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Minnesota Wild right wing Mikael Granlund (64) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Derrick Pouliot (5) during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

