EMCS Wolverines to compete in Victoria tournament this weekend

Sooke’s first game today at 2:30 against Shawnigan Lake

The EMCS senior boys basketball squad has a busy couple of weeks ahead of them, as they close out the first half of their season.

Depending on if they win or lose, over the next two and a half weeks the boys will play 11 games, beginning with a tournament at Victoria High School this weekend.

Their first game of the tournament is today at 2:30 against Shawnigan Lake.

“They are a good team with some big guys, and we’re quite small but we’re going to do our best,” said Wright.

Wolverines lost to Shawnigan in the preseason, but Wright expects today’s game against them to be better, with grade 12 guard Ryan Fuhr leading the team.

“He’s scored 20 or more points in about five of the last games, and he’s a top 10 scorer in our league right now,” said Wright. “He’s flipped a switch and we depend on him now as our first option.”

Wright added that at the beginning of the season Fuhr was a bit passive, but has developed a more aggressive mentality on the court as the season has progressed.

“It’s nice having that number one guy on the team that you can give the ball to and he’ll go score for you,” said Wright. “His free throws in particular are very consistent.”

Earlier this month, on Jan. 11 and 12, the Wolverines competed in a tournament in Port Hardy, where they placed sixth out of eight teams.

They played three games, but only won their second game 82-77 in overtime against the Stelly’s Secondary School Stingers.

Wright said the Wolverines were behind by 14 points heading in to the fourth quarter against the Stingers, so it felt good come out on top.

“Everybody had a good time at the tournament, we stayed in Port Hardy for two nights, so it was also a good team-building weekend,” said Wright.

Wright noted that a few players have been missing lately due to injuries, illness and vacation, so he’s looking forward having everyone back together and healthy.

“Our goal is to have strong finishes to round out the season, and to hopefully advance to City and Island playoffs,” Wright said.

