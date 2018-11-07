Saanich could host Canada’s national training centre for rowers like Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens, 2018 world champions in the women’s coxless pair, but blue-green algae on Elk/Beaver Lake could sink these plans. (Rowing Canada/Merijn Soeters)

Environmental concerns could sink Saanich’s bid to host Rowing Canada’s national training centre

Saanich is one of five communities in the running with Rowing Canada silent about competition

Saanich could learn as early as next month whether it will host Rowing Canada Aviron’s national training centre.

Jennifer Walinga, chair of the committee tasked with choosing the national training site, said in an October update that it will make a recommendation to the association’s board of directors by the end of November with the board rendering a final decision in December. Rowing Canada has scheduled a formal announcement for January 2019.

Walinga outlined this timeline after her committee reviewed all five submissions and conducted site visits.

Rowing Canada plans to establish a primary national training centre by October 2020, and Saanich is one of five communities competing for said centre.

Notably, Rowing Canada is running on silent when it comes to releasing even the names of Saanich’s competitors, never mind any details.

RELATED: Blue-green algae blooms could sink bid to host national rowing centre in Saanich

“We are not in a position to be able to offer additional information around specific sites as the process is still ongoing,” said Colleen Coderre, communications lead for Rowing Canada Aviron.

She later added that local site committees had requested confidentiality.

Should Rowing Canada Aviron favour the bid from the Victoria City Rowing Club (VCRC), Saanich would host the centre until at least 2032.

But a number of environmental and regulatory concerns could sink the bid as Rowing Canada has expressed concern with weed growth on Elk/Beaver Lake.

That body of water has a history of blue-green algae blooms, whose frequency has increased in recent years, according to a report from the Capital Regional District (CRD).

“More targeted weed removal may be required to ensure the larger 2 km course remains free of weed growth,” it reads.

Regional authorities currently operate a weed harvester, which the report claims “has been effective in controlling weed growth.”

RELATED: Saanich’s Elk/Beaver Lake to undergo remediation

But the environmental state of Elk/Beaver Lake caught the attention of Rowing Canada Aviron, as the region stands to lose a yet-to-be-determined amount of additional spending in the form of salaries, programming, athlete support and operations. A recent report recently warned of this very scenario.

Other obstacles remain. If the VCRC were to receive the winning bid, it may end up expanding its current facilities by at least 25 per cent. Such a revision would require public consultation and changes to the Elk/Beaver Lake management. It calls for a range of uses and public feedback has so far not gone beyond local representatives of the fishing community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

 

Blue-green algae on Elk/Beaver Lakes. Photo taken in 2013. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2
Next story
Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

Just Posted

UPDATED: Victoria police respond to suspicious package near city hall

Police also evacuated the Victoria Courthouse on Tuesday for a bomb threat

View Royal mayor calls for region and province to meet about transportation issues

Screech says transportation issues are not prioritized in Greater Victoria

Central Saanich man charged with sexual exploitation ‘has a long way to go to not reoffend’

Seamus Weeks was sentenced Oct. 31 to 18 months in jail for various sexual offences conducted online

Run of earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Recent tremors not adding or lessening stress on the danger zone

Recent collision raises questions about rules of road for personal mobility devices

Victoria Police continue to investigate collision between wheelchair and vehicle

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

Democrats show signs of strength in early results of U.S. midterm voting

Democrats leading in 15 of the 23 Republican-held seats they need to retake control of the House of Representatives

Most Read