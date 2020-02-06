Figure skating legend Kurt Browning set to dazzle Victoria crowds

World champion Kurt Browning will perform at the Archie Browning Sports Centre March 14 to 16. (Facebook/Kurt Browning: The Greatest Showman on Ice)

Beloved champion figure skater Kurt Browning hits the ice in Victoria next month.

Browning, a figure skating world champion, Olympian, choreographer and more, performs his best acts for Victoria crowds at the Archie Browning Arena for one of the biannual shows hosted by the Racquet Club of Victoria Skating Club.

Organizer Deena Beacom used to train with Browning at Edmonton’s Royal Glenora Club and calls him a close friend. She says it’s taken years to nail the busy athlete down for a Victoria show, but says his performance – supported by the Victoria Racquet Club’s talented skaters – will be well worth the wait.

“To have Kurt come and perform – it’s super exciting. I think he’s the best performer in the world,” she says. “He’s kind of like the Wayne Gretzky of figure skating.”

Beacom said the show will essentially be the best of Kurt Browning – with the four-time world champion and renowned performer skating through his classics, including Singing in the Rain, The Clown, Bring Him Home and more.

In 1988 Browning became the first figure skater in the world to land a quadruple in competition. He won four world titles, including three straight between 1989 and 1991. He was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 1990 and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2006.

The show is aptly named The Greatest Showman on Ice.

“To us he really is the greatest showman on ice,” Beacom says. “I don’t think anyone will come away from this event being disapointed.”

Additionally, the glass will be taken out of the arena for the first time in 16 years, offering a more intimate experience.

Kurt Browning: The Greatest Showman on Ice runs March 14 to 16. Tickets can be purchased online at racquetclubofvictoria.tickit.ca.

