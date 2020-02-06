World champion Kurt Browning will perform at the Archie Browning Sports Centre March 14 to 16. (Facebook/Kurt Browning: The Greatest Showman on Ice)

Figure skating legend Kurt Browning set to dazzle Victoria crowds

Four-time world champion will perform classics at Archie Browning arena March 14 to 16

Beloved champion figure skater Kurt Browning hits the ice in Victoria next month.

Browning, a figure skating world champion, Olympian, choreographer and more, performs his best acts for Victoria crowds at the Archie Browning Arena for one of the biannual shows hosted by the Racquet Club of Victoria Skating Club.

Organizer Deena Beacom used to train with Browning at Edmonton’s Royal Glenora Club and calls him a close friend. She says it’s taken years to nail the busy athlete down for a Victoria show, but says his performance – supported by the Victoria Racquet Club’s talented skaters – will be well worth the wait.

READ ALSO: Stars on Ice glides into Victoria

“To have Kurt come and perform – it’s super exciting. I think he’s the best performer in the world,” she says. “He’s kind of like the Wayne Gretzky of figure skating.”

Beacom said the show will essentially be the best of Kurt Browning – with the four-time world champion and renowned performer skating through his classics, including Singing in the Rain, The Clown, Bring Him Home and more.

In 1988 Browning became the first figure skater in the world to land a quadruple in competition. He won four world titles, including three straight between 1989 and 1991. He was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 1990 and the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2006.

The show is aptly named The Greatest Showman on Ice.

“To us he really is the greatest showman on ice,” Beacom says. “I don’t think anyone will come away from this event being disapointed.”

Additionally, the glass will be taken out of the arena for the first time in 16 years, offering a more intimate experience.

Kurt Browning: The Greatest Showman on Ice runs March 14 to 16. Tickets can be purchased online at racquetclubofvictoria.tickit.ca.

READ ALSO: The man behind the figure skating music at the Olympics


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shamrocks legend ‘Whitey’ Severson dies at 91

Just Posted

Figure skating legend Kurt Browning set to dazzle Victoria crowds

Four-time world champion will perform classics at Archie Browning arena March 14 to 16

Four of top 25 hotels in Canada on Vancouver Island

Three are in Greater Victoria with one in Tofino

Colwood Dairy and Cheese House up for heritage designation

Building is the oldest structure on the West Shore

One person in custody after early morning break and enter on Douglas Street

The road was closed for a short period early Thursday morning

Victoria man behind Begbie Street standoff sentenced to 10 months in jail

Matthew Neely, 28, pleaded guilty to multiple charges

VIDEO: RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they deploy to northern B.C. pipeline site

Top cop says Mounties will use minimum reasonable force for safe arrests in enforcing court order

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky manoeuvre to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Most Read