FISHING ADVENTURES: Winter fishing season in full swing

Winter fishing season is in full swing in Sooke, and between fishing derbies, informative fisheries meetings, boat shows and actual fishing, there is a lot to get done.

The salmon fishing has been consistently good, with regular catches of chinook salmon in the 5 or 6 lb. range being very common.

Boaters are trolling their gear on the bottom in anywhere from 100 to 150 ft. of water, trolling brightly coloured glow flashers with anchovy, hootchies or spoons trailing behind on short three to four ft. leaders.

Lately the fish have been out front of the Sooke Harbour mouth in good numbers and the bite has been on from sun rise onward.

Crabbing in the Harbour continues to be good with plenty of large male Dungeness crabs being caught.

Upcoming fishing events include the Local Pub’s Salmon Superbowl Derby on January 28th, and the Victoria Boat Show on Feb. 16 to 18.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures in Sooke