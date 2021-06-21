FITNESS: Living the sweet life without too much sugar

Simple choices can have a major impact on your health

Ron Cain

Ron Cain

Sugar – how sweet it is. Irresistible. Pervasive.

Is there a connection between the alarming sugar intake levels of children and learning and behavioural issues? Is there a link between sugar intake and childhood obesity that is skyrocketing? Is sugar more harmful to the developing brain than the adult brain?

In 1700, sugar was a luxury, and people consumed an average of four pounds per year. By 1800 it was 18 pounds, and by 1900 it was 60 pounds. During the Second World War, sugar consumption dropped with rationing, but by 1970 it had reached 120 pounds. Today that figure has risen to a whopping 150 pounds per year.

By the end of life, the average North American has eaten the weight of a family sedan in sugar.

ALSO READ: Popular myths about exercise

The No. 1 source of added sugar is soft drinks with an average of 11 teaspoons per can and comprising 33 per cent of all added sugar in our diet. Over 40 years, 80 per cent of the increase in sugar came from sweetened soda drinks.

Read labels. If a list of ingredients includes words ending in “ose,” that means sugar – and the body does not care what letters go in front when it hits the gut tract, it all has a similar impact.

Each gram of sugar has 4½ calories. A bowl of cereal with eight grams of sugar is 36 calories out of the total calories from sugar alone. Switching to a low-sugar cereal such as plain bran flakes and adding fresh blueberries or sliced fruit makes breakfast more interesting and adds fibre and vitamins. Even better, have cooked oatmeal.

Recent studies on adolescent mice given high sugar diets show a direct link to changes in gut tract bacteria and memory function in the short term and lasting effects on adult memory performance. Studies examining memory and behaviour showed that rodents exposed to high sucrose diets performed poorer on cognitive tests.

Simple choices can have a significant impact. Audit your fridge, removing foods that have more than 10 per cent sugar content. Remove all fruit juices and carbonated drinks, both diet and sugar-added drinks. This is especially critical if you have small children.

There are many other examples of hidden sugars in foods: we assume yogurt is healthy and can be, but when you buy sweetened or flavoured yogurts, examine the label and compare it to plain yogurt. The difference will be in the sugar, and you will be surprised. If you want flavoured yogurt, add chopped apples, prunes, nuts, strawberries, blueberries.

I frequently work with clients who are trying to lose weight, and the first thing I ask them to work on is reducing sugar intake while concurrently increasing fibre. The results can be dramatic and beneficial even if you maintain a healthy weight. Sweet rewards.

•••

Ron Cain is the owner of Sooke Mobile Personal Training. Email sookepersonaltraining@gmail.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Health and wellnessrecreationSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Tokyo Olympics to allow Japanese fans only, with strict limits

Just Posted

Police are looking for witnesses and video footage after a crash on June 18. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP looking for videos related to Corvette crash

Driver believed to have fled the scene of View Royal crash

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria with unusually high temperatures expected Monday and this coming weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria’s first week of summer will be a scorcher

Special weather statement issued Monday by Environment Canada

A rendering shows what the Doral Forest Park development would look like from the southwest. (Rendering via D’AMBROSIO Architecture & Urbanism)
Beaver Lake area project passes next hurdle in Saanich

Council approval for 242-unit parks edge development hinges on meeting of conditions

Victoria police are looking for the owner of a pink and white bike they recovered in North Park. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police searching for owner of child’s bike

Officers recovered the pink and white bike in North Park

A report on food security in Sooke reveals that nearly 15 per cent of people in Sooke have trouble getting food on the table. (The Canadian Press)
Food security a growing challenge in Sooke

‘This isn’t going to get any better if we don’t do anything about it’

Jesse Roper tackles weeds in his garden to kick off the 2021 season of What’s In My Garden Man? (YouTube/Whats In My Garden)
VIDEO: Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper invites gardeners into his plot

What’s In My Garden, Man? kicks off with the poop on compost

The Crofton trailer park home where the bodies of two people were found. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Mom still waiting for answers after daughter and her fiance found dead in Crofton

Pair discovered dead in their Crofton home in May identified as Rachel Gardner and Paul Jenkins

By the end of life, the average North American has eaten the weight of a family sedan in sugar. (Pixabay.com)
FITNESS: Living the sweet life without too much sugar

Simple choices can have a major impact on your health

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

Most Read