Losing weight, or more correctly fat, is necessary for more than half of our population, writes Sooke fitness guru Ron Cain. (Pixabay.com)

Losing weight, or more correctly fat, is necessary for more than half of our population, writes Sooke fitness guru Ron Cain. (Pixabay.com)

FITNESS: Why so many people fail at losing weight

Failing at weight loss is mostly about making common mistakes

Ron Cain | Contributed

It’s frustrating for more people, difficult for all – but losing weight, or more correctly fat, is necessary for more than half of our population. They are redoing most seats in the sports stadiums – installing wider ones for broader beams. The auto industry famous crash test dummy began its sacrificial life at 170 lbs. and was recently revised to reflect the new average at 270 lb.

That is a sad commentary on what has happened in 40 years. The media talks about terrorist threats to the western world – forget it. It’s the corner store and all-you-can-eat buffet that is doing us in. I was at an all-inclusive resort when I thought I felt there was an earthquake. It turned out to be a busload of new arrivals in a dead run for the buffet.

RELATED: Is breakfast the most important meal of the day?

Failing weight loss is mostly about making common mistakes or following lousy advice while not following good advice. We tend to take the easy way – not often the right way. Here are the Ten Sins of Dieters:

1. Inadequate sleep. We need eight hours of sleep – uninterrupted deep REM sleep. People who get less than six hours of sleep nightly have higher stress hormones, leading to increased appetite and an increased ability to store calories as fat.

Try leaving the cell phone downstairs in do not disturb mode, keeping the bedroom cooler and dark as possible. Its recommended to stay away from any screen for at least one hour before bed. Children of any age should NEVER be allowed to keep a cell phone in their room. That is like asking a fox to babysit the chickens.

2. Getting less sleep to get to the gym while eating fewer calories leads to losing more muscle than fat and setting you up for failure. Get some rest, and don’t starve yourself!

3. Failing to manage stress. Stress is a massive contributor to weight gain, and it often is in concert with less sleep and lack of energy to exercise. If you have an eating and exercise plan, you also benefit from a stress management plan.

4. Believing that all food is created equal. A brownie and a banana may be 100 calories, but that means nothing. Highly processed foods with high sugar levels damage the body compared to food rich in fibre and micro-nutrients. Stop counting calories. It will drive you nuts – enjoy your food and eat sensibly

5. Skipping meals. Research has repeatedly shown that lean people eat more frequent meals than obese people. The idea is to spread the calories around and have fruit and veggies between meals.

6. Fasting helps you lose weight. It’s simply not true – yes, you may drop some water weight, but you will consume the same number of calories over a shorter period which is the opposite of what you should do. The concept of detoxing is questionable. Your body is efficient at doing that every day- save your money on products and spend it on good quality veggies and fish

7. Getting frustrated by not seeing overnight results is a common trap. Rome did not fall apart in a few years, and it can take years of effort to get to where you want to be. If you have increased your exercise level, you are building muscle as well, so that two-pound weight loss over three months, maybe 12 pounds of fat loss in conjunction with a gain of 10 pounds of calorie-burning muscle.

8. Making the weigh scale your most frequent routine. Quit. Stop it. Put the scale in the bin. It is mentally unhealthy to weigh yourself and get fixated on a number. This is especially true if you are ramping up the exercise as muscle weighs more than fat, and the increased muscle mass can make it seem that you are not winning the battle of the bulge. Nothing could be further from the truth. Muscle is your salvation. Muscle will lead you to metabolic supercharging and super calorie burning, even when sitting around digesting your book. There are better indicators to monitor: do you have more energy, are you sleeping better, are you clothes fitting loser, are you coping with stress better?

9. Calculating your ideal weight from Body Mass Index. While not a bad tool, on its own, it can be misleading. BMI would rate Arnold as overweight at 6’2 and 230 lbs. But the guy had a 56-inch chest and a 34-inch waist. However, if you take the waist to hip ratio in conjunction with BMI, you get a better picture of your ideal weight. Putting on fat around the middle is a significant health risk regardless of your height or fitness levels.

10. And finally, the greatest sin of all: the belief that doing a considerable amount of exercise will, on its sole merits, get you to your goals. As a trainer, I can tell you that 70% of the reason clients succeed is not what they do in the gym or hitting the trails – it is what they put on the table, managing stress and getting adequate sleep deal-breaker.

Suppose you have committed any of the 10 sins above. In that case, your penance is walking 30 minutes after dinner, eating an apple, one orange, and one avocado a day, never skipping breakfast and always letting your spouse have the remote control 50% of the time. May fitness be with you.

•••

Ron Cain is the owner of Sooke Mobile Personal Training. Email him at sookepersonaltraining@gmail.com.

FitnessLocal SportsrecreationSookeWest Shore

Previous story
NHL working on Canadian quarantine exemption for Stanley Cup playoffs: Sources

Just Posted

Bennett Dean turned two on May 28 and his family has planned a surprise car parade the following afternoon at 3 p.m. on Garnet Road in honour of his big day. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Car parade for Saanich tot’s second pandemic birthday a roaring success

Sports cars, motorcycles, a garbage truck rolled down Garnet Road for Bennett Dean’s second birthday

Victoria has fallen in its national ranking by millennials among best places to live, according to research done by Point2. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Victoria falls six positions to eighth in millennials’ ranking of city centres

Healthcare, life satisfaction saw monumental backslides in the past four years: Point2

The Netflix series Maid shoots in Sidney in November 2020. The show stars Margaret Qualley. (Bob Orchard photo)
Healthy lineup of filming set for Greater Victoria in 2021

Netflix series Maid leads the charge into the summer

COVID-19 exposures were reported at Gordon Head Middle School and Torquay Elementary School over the weekend. (Google Streetview)
Two Saanich schools report COVID-19 exposures over weekend

Torquay Elementary School and Gordon Head Middle School affected

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in Greater Victoria cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Most Read