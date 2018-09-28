Five former Shamrocks got the nod in the NLL draft

Three will be headed to Vancouver to play for the Warriors

Five Shamrocks alumni, from both junior and senior squads, were drafted to the National Lacrosse League (NLL) at Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia.

Two were selected in the third round, two in the fourth round and one in the fifth round out of six rounds.

Nate Wade was selected 29th overall to the Vancouver Warriors, formerly the Vancouver Giants. Junior Shamrocks’ Dallas Wade was drafted 42nd overall and Braylon Lumb was selected 55th to the Warriors.

Derek Lloyd was drafted 27th overall to the San Diego Seals and Zac Christianson was drafted 52nd overall.

Cousins, Nate and Dallas, played for Tusculum University in Tennessee and became the first of the Pioneers’ student-athletes to be selected in the NLL draft. Nate was a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection, tied for most assists in program history with 45, ranked third in goals with 97 and tops the list for point at 142. Dallas finished fourth all-time in goals with 74 and third in assists with 40 and fourth in points with 114.

Former Junior Shamrocks, Lumb took home the B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League scoring title last season with 103 points that included 57 goals and 46 assists.

Zac Christianson played for the Junior and Senior A Shamrocks and Robert Morris University and Senior Shamrocks’ Derek Lloyd also played for Stony Brook University in Long Island, N.Y.

Last season with the Shamrocks, Christianson scored three goals and had three assists and Lloyd scored three goals and had two assists.

