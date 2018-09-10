Toronto Argonauts wide receiver DeVier Posey (85) celebrates his touchdown during first half CFL East Division final football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at BMO Field in Toronto, Sunday, Nov.19, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Receiver DeVier Posey, the MVP of last year’s Grey Cup game, signed Monday with the B.C. Lions.

Posey joins the Lions after being released by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Posey was named the Grey Cup MVP after registering seven catches for 175 yards and a TD in the Toronto Argonauts’ 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders. Posey’s touchdown came on a league-record 100-yard reception.

Posey certainly fills a need for B.C., as veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux is out with a knee injury.

“DeVier will definitely help our offence heading into a very critical part of our schedule,” GM Ed Hervey said in a statement. “He’s demonstrated the ability to make game-changing plays and he will be a significant addition to the talented group of receivers we have now.”

Posey was a 2012 third-round pick of the Houston Texans. He appeared in 26 games over three seasons, registering 22 catches for 272 yards before being traded to the New York Jets in 2015.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions treat family of late mother to CFL game

Posey also spent time with Denver in 2016 before joining the Argos in September 2016. The former Ohio State star appeared in 16 games with Toronto, registering 65 catches for 905 yards and seven TDs.

He signed with Baltimore following the Grey Cup.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
When I’m 64? Bill Okell is still racing sports cars
Next story
Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

Just Posted

Rock slide closes Malahat in both directions Monday morning

Crews are currently on scene assessing environmental impact

VicPD seeks provincial review of need for more officers in wake of budget rejection

Esquimalt’s decline of its portion led to removal of school liaison officers

RIFFLANDIA: Local artists thrive under festival model

Bands like Current Swell, one of the 2018 headliners, made their mark at RAP

‘Paws For A Cause’ brings out hundreds of dogs and their humans in Victoria

Annual fundraiser to benefit BC SPCA is ‘critical’ says branch manager

Regina Park residents ponder passive resistance against Saanich

Camp leader Chrissy Brett say passive resistance is a “possibility” for some individuals currently staying at Camp Namegans.

‘Paws For A Cause’ brings out hundreds of dogs and their humans in Victoria

Annual fundraiser to benefit BC SPCA is ‘critical’ says branch manager

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

When I’m 64? Bill Okell is still racing sports cars

Saanich driver is heading to his third SCCA national championships

UPDATED: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Hurricane Florence reaches Category 4, could strike U.S. southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size

An Ontario judge released his decision this morning on Toronto’s legal challenge of provincial legislation slashing the size of city council nearly in half.

Most Read