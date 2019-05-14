Former Grizzlies captain wins best Canadian major junior A hockey forward award

Newhook won the British Columbia Hockey League’s MVP as a top scorer, with 1.92 points per game.

NHL prospect and former Victoria Grizzlies captain Alex Newhook can add another award to his list of honours after this weekend.

The 18-year-old forward won the Canadian junior A hockey award for best forward in the 2018-2019 season.

In his second year as a Grizzlies player, the Newhook won the British Columbia Hockey League’s MVP as a scoring leader, with 1.92 points per game. The Boston College-bound student at Belmont Secondary recorded 38 goals and 64 assists in 102 games. He was the leading scorer in the postseason despite the Grizzlies’ earlier-than-expected exit.

NHL Central Scouting has Newhook as the 13th pick to go in the first round. The draft will be held in Vancouver this year, on June 21 and 22.

Newhook may win yet another distinction this week: the St. John native is also up for the Canadian junior A hockey most valuable player title.