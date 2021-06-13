Greater Victoria native Gary Gait is the new head coach of Syracuse University’s men’s lacrosse team. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University)

Greater Victoria native Gary Gait is the new head coach of Syracuse University's men's lacrosse team. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University)

Former Shamrock named new head coach of Syracuse University’s men’s lacrosse team

Gary Gait won two Mann Cups with the Victoria squad

After over a decade at the helm of Syracuse University’s women’s lacrosse program, Greater Victoria native Gary Gait has been named the new head coach of the school’s men’s team.

The move to the men’s program comes after 14 years as head coach of the Syracuse Orange’s women’s team. He also won seven National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) championships as an assistant coach for the University of Maryland’s women’s lacrosse team.

A news release announcing Gait being hired as the new head coach of the men’s team referred to him as the “greatest player in lacrosse history.” Some of that playing career included time with the Victoria Shamrocks, where Gait was a part of the local team that won two Mann Cups (in ‘97 and ‘99).

“It is an honour to be named the fifth head coach of this program,” Gait said, in the release. “This is an exciting opportunity to be able to coach the team I made so many memories playing for, and my family and I are excited for this transition. The goal of every team I’ve ever coached was to win a championship and that goal will continue as the head coach of the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team.”

A formidable player, Gait played college lacrosse at Syracuse with his twin brother Paul, and led the Orange to three NCAA championships, earning first-team All-America honours three times and being named Player of the Year twice.

He played 17 years in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and was selected the league’s MVP a record six times before being inducted into the NLL’s Hall of Fame and both the Canadian and U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

