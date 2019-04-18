Four Grizzlies players named for NHL draft

Newhook slated to be pick number 13 overall

Four Grizzlies players were named among North American players to be drafted to the NHL.

The BCHL MVP, top-scorer and now-former Grizzlies captain Alex Newhook is ranked 13 among North American players in the list released earlier this week by NHL Central Scouting.

Left winger Alex Campbell is the 43rd slated pick to go, defenseman Jeremie Bucheler is the 114th, and Carter Berger is ranked 157 on the list.

Each player has eyed different colleges ahead of the draft in late June. Newhook is bound for Boston College, Campbell Bucheler for Northeastern University, Campbell for Clarkson and Carter Berger for University of Connecticut.

Grizzlies had the most players in the draft ranking out of the British Columbia Hockey League.

