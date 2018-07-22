(BC Games Society)

Gold medals for Victoria rowers at BC Games

Both girls row out of the Victora City Rowing Club at Elk Lake

It was a golden weekend for a couple of Victoria rowers after they took home the top spot for Zone 6 – Vancouver Island – Central Coast.

Nina and Mira both came into the sport from different paths – Nina told the BC Games Society that she’d played basketball and rode horseback, but had sustained injuries in both sports before determining that rowing would be less likely to cause injuries.

Mira is the daughter of four-time Olympian and silver medalist David Calder. She said her family have been rowing for a long time.

The girls both row out of the Victoria City Rowing Club at Elk Lake , and both could potentially become future Olympians.

– With files from BC Games Society

