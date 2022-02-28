Golden performance sends Camosun Chargers to national men’s volleyball championships

Women’s Chargers spiked in PACWEST semifinal, but rebound to win bronze

The Camosun Chargers men’s volleyball team celebrates victory during Saturday’s gold medal match at the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) tournament in Abbotsford. The Chargers came from behind to beat the VIU Mariners and earn a spot in the national championship tournament in March in Quebec City. (flickr/CBC Bearcats)

The Camosun Chargers men’s volleyball team is heading to the nationals, after beating the Vancouver Island University Mariners for gold at the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) tournament in Abbotsford.

Having lost the first two sets against the top-ranked team in the country 25-18, 25-21, the PACWEST third-ranked Chargers won a tight third set 25-22 to spark their comeback. They carried the momentum into the fourth set, winning 25-15, then completed the turnaround by winning the fifth set 15-13.

Chargers rookie left side Jacob Ringma claimed player-of-the-match honours with 10 kills, while established stars Vitor Pereira and Eduardo Bida combined for 32 kills.

Pereira was later named tournament most valuable player, while Ringma and Bida were named to the all-star team.

Saturday’s victory against the Mariners, who were previously undefeated in conference play, earned the Chargers a trip to Quebec City for the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships, March 24 to 27.

Prior to the tournament, Pereira, who hails from Brazil, picked up a PACWEST first team all-star nomination. Teammate Brendan Folkerts of Winnipeg earned a second team-all star while Terrace’s Ringma made the rookie all-star team.

Also at Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford last weekend, the women’s volleyball Chargers picked up PACWEST bronze, beating the Capilano Blues 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23) on Saturday. It is the second straight medal for the Chargers, who won silver in 2020 – there was no tournament in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Chargers’ convincing victory followed a straight-set semifinal loss Friday (25-20, 25-14, 25-20) to eventual champion Douglas College Royals.

PACWEST had earlier that announced Chargers outside hitter Mika Yamada, who hails from Japan, was named a first-team all star, while teammate Rachel Leduc (Montreal) was named a second team-all star and all-rookie team member.

