Lex Petrick spars during a training session in preparation for an international competition in Switzerland. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Lex Petrick spars during a training session in preparation for an international competition in Switzerland. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Greater Victoria athletes heading to Switzerland for international karate tournament

Brothers Isaac and Lex Petrick making international debut

A group of karate athletes from Greater Victoria is heading off to Switzerland to compete in an international Kimura Shukokai Karate tournament.

The group trains at a pair of dojos in Brentwood Bay and Deep Cove run by David and Kristina Bentley, and for brothers Isaac and Lex Petrick, it will be their first international tournament and their first time travelling outside of North America.

”Obviously we are a little nervous for internationals, we’ve never really been abroad before, but I’m pretty sure we are going to be able to do well,” said Isaac Petrick. “It’s going to be a lot tougher competition than we are used to on the Island though.”

The pair have been training since 2016 and have competed in numerous Vancouver Island and provincial tournaments since. What started as an opportunity to learn a bit of self defence and enjoy a solo sport after learning team sports were not for them, karate has become a passion and a source of many friendships.

But like all of the 23 competitors and parents heading to Switzerland, the Petricks have had to earn their spots in the tournament, and their preparation for it is no joke.

Lex said beyond their regular three days a week at the dojo, they have been attending extra practice sessions and filling much of their free time performing katas – detailed series of karate moves performed without an opponent to help train and improve transitions between moves used in an actual match.

“We’re always working on the basics because that generally makes your fight better. It’s your base, so if you have a tower without a good base, you won’t do well,” said Lex Petrick.

While they have yet to make their international debut – that comes on July 22 and 23 when the tournament gets underway – the Petricks are already planning for the future.

“I’d like to do a couple more worlds at least, stick with it for another few years. I’m hoping to win gold eventually, probably not this time, but eventually,” said Isaac Petrick.

READ MORE: Karate in Sooke alive and kicking

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaLocal Sports

 

Isaac Petrick spars during a training session in preparation for an international competition in Switzerland. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Isaac Petrick spars during a training session in preparation for an international competition in Switzerland. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Previous story
A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving 1st round at British Open

Just Posted

Thousands of spectators are expected for this year’s return of the Northwest Deuce Days car show to the Inner Harbour on Sunday (July 17). More than 1,000 vehicles are in town for the event. (Black Press Media file photo)
5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Lex Petrick, Sensei David Bentley, and Isaac Petrick are part of the team heading to Switzerland to compete in an international Kimura Shukokai Karate tournament. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Greater Victoria athletes heading to Switzerland for international karate tournament

The City of Langford has recently repainted bright red warning messages on several streets in the city and their wording has caused a stir on social media. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Block, do not: ‘Yoda’ message catches eye of Langford motorists

The Malahat will see more work overnight from July 18 to 20 as repairs from last fall’s intense rains continue. (Courtesy BC Transportation)
Malahat drivers to face delays during overnight work early next week