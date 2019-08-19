Greater Victoria riders ready to race at track cycling provincials in Colwood

Westshore Velodrome to see a mix of new, older and master riders

Track cyclists from across B.C. will descend upon the velodrome at West Shore Parks and Recreation later this month for the provincial track championships. (Don Descoteau/Black Press)

The annual B.C. Track Cycling Championships will roll through the Westshore Velodrome from Aug. 23 to 25 in Colwood.

The bicycle racing track at West Shore Parks and Recreation will host a mix of new riders, older riders and master riders competing in races that range from sprints to distance events, to the omnium, which is a multiple race event that has a variety of formats.

Ian Phillips, a member of the Greater Victoria Velodrome Association (GVVA), said he expects Greater Victoria will be well-represented with about 25 local riders. He said many of the riders come from the club’s Fast Track Program, where they learn to handle bikes safely, ride in groups and learn strategies for racing.

“Some of the up-and-coming youth have won national championships,” Phillips said, adding that Riley Pickrell, a member of the GVVA, is currently representing Canada at the Youth World Track Championships.

Overall, he said he expects up to 60 competitors this year, with a large contingent also coming from Vancouver and a few competitors coming from the U.S.

Last year Greater Victoria had 38 athletes competing, from elite men and women to U13 boys and girls.

Phillips said some of the elite riders reach speeds of 55 mph in the sprints.

Attending the championships as a spectator is free and Phillips said there is also free parking on site. He said approximate race times will be posted on the GVVA website, gvva.bc.ca, during the week of the championships.

