Rugby’s Hans de Goede represented Canada 24 times from 1974 to 1987. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Greater Victoria rugby players named to national Hall of Fame

Former Canada captains, Oak Bay’s Mark Wyatt and Victoria’s Hans De Goede to inducted this spring

Two Victoria men’s rugby players will be inducted into the Rugby Hall of Fame.

Hans de Goede and Mark Wyatt are both members of the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame.

De Goede represented Canada from 1974 to 1987, and was Canada’s captain at the inaugural Rugby World Cup. His club career saw him play for Cardiff RFC in wales, as well as for the Vancouver Island Crimson Tide.

READ MORE: Oak Bay rugby trio hit the international pitch for Canada

Wyatt’s playing career is best remembered for his kicking, something he honed during his time at Oak Bay high. He established a world record in 1991 against Scotland when he scored 8 penalty goals, leading Canada to Victory. Locally he also played for the Crimson Tide and UVic. In addition to representing Canada in the 15s between 1982 and 1991, he also captained Canada’s sevens teams in 1987, 1988 and 1991. He was Canada’s second 15s captain, after De Goede.

RELATED: Oak Bay's de Goede named U Sports' player of the year

Although both players were raised in Victoria, neither was born in Canada. De Goede was born in Amsterdam, while Wyatt immigrated from Bermuda.

The 2019 Annual Awards and Hall of Fame Inductions take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Vancouver on March 7. Tickets are available through Rugby Canada, www.rugby.ca.


jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.com
