The Victoria Grizzlies lost their seventh game in a row after a heated match against the Nanaimo Clippers in a 4-0 defeat on Saturday night. (Black Press file photo)

Grizzlies lose their seventh consecutive match to Clippers 4-0

Victoria now sits at bottom of BCHL standings on the Island

The Victoria Grizzlies lost their seventh game in a row after a heated match against the Nanaimo Clippers in a 4-0 defeat on Saturday night.

The first period began with Clippers’ Zack Dallazanna scoring the first goal of the night nearly seven minutes in. This began a five minute series of goals that would lock down the night for Nanaimo. With Victoria down a player due to hooking, the Clippers sent another one past goalie Joe Howe one minute later.

The Grizzlies were sent back to the penalty box for tripping a few minutes later, and Nanaimo chose to strike a third time, which brought the score to 3-0. Notably, shots on net were quite close at this point in the game, with 14 for Nanaimo and 13 for Victoria.

The second period saw a couple of penalties, including high-sticking for the Grizzlies and a ten minute misconduct for the Clippers’ Trevor LeDonne due to a blow to the head. When the clock ran out, the score remained at 3-0 for the Clippers.

READ MORE: Victoria Royals beat Prince George Cougars for third consecutive win

In the third period, Clippers goalie Zach Bennett held onto a shutout with 38 total shots on net and Kyler Kovich knocked one more goal in for Nanaimo, bringing the final score to 4-0.

During the game, key Grizzlies players were missing from the ice including Brady MacDonald, Eddie Yan, Reid Lindsay, and Connor Eddy, due to injuries.

With this loss, Victoria now sits at the bottom of the BCHL standings on the Island. Meanwhile, Nanaimo nabs first, moving the Cowichan Valley Capitals to second place.

This is the second of three consecutive games against the Clippers. The Grizzlies goes head-to-head with Nanaimo one more time at The Q Centre on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketreturn.com.

