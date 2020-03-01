The Victoria Grizzlies lost 4–0 in their second match against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the playoff rounds Saturday night. (Facebook/Victoria Grizzlies)

Grizzlies shut down 4–0 by Salmon Arm Silverbacks in second playoff game

Victoria and Salmon Arm battle again at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at The Q Centre

The Victoria Grizzlies were shut out 4–0 by the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the start of their playoffs Saturday night.

The Silverbacks were sent to the box for holding early in the game, but that didn’t give the Grizzlies any early advantage in the first period. Victoria took 10 shots on goal while Salmon Arm took 13, as the scoreboard remained empty.

As the second period began, the Grizzlies fought hard but the Silverbacks took their first goal just six minutes in. Salmon Arm scored again another six minutes later and sunk a third during a power play, ending the period at 3–0.

READ MORE: Victoria Grizzlies confirm plans to retire Stanley cup winner Tyler Bozak’s jersey number

RELATED: VIDEO: Royals tumble to Giants 6–2, look for win on Sunday’s final game

The Silverbacks took their fourth and final goal of the night on another power play, after the Grizzlies were sent to the box for boarding. Though Salmon Arm would be sent to the box for tripping, the lead they quickly gained couldn’t be matched that night, finishing the game at 4–0.

This is the second loss for Victoria since starting the playoffs on Friday.

The Grizzlies and Silverbacks are scheduled to play their third and fourth games at The Q Centre starting on Monday, March 2. Puck drop takes place at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought online here.

