Half marathoners wind through Oak Bay on Sunday

Runners and walkers start as early as 7 a.m. at Windsor Park on May 27

Be ready for runners and road closures as the Kool Oak Bay Half Marathon hits the streets on Sunday.

The half marathon, half marathon relay, and 10 k start at 8 a.m. at Windsor Park on May 27. After winding through the charming downtown core and historic residential setting of Oak Bay, the course loops out and back along the scenic seaside route of Beach Drive and finishes back at Windsor Park.

Walkers are more than welcome to join the Oak Bay Half Marathon fun and festivities. Walkers and runners who plan to take longer than two hours and 30 minutes have an option to start at 7 a.m. Due to road closures/access there is a four-hour time cut off for the event.

The Dairyland kids 1k fun run starts at 10:30 a.m. Participants must be 14 years and younger. All registered participants receive a race T-shirt and finishers ribbon. Post race festivities in Windsor Park include food, bouncy castle and KOOL FM.

Funds raised support a series of charities including CFAX SAntas Anonymous Society, Kidsport Greater Victoria and Runners of Compassion: Shoes for Youth.

CFAX Santas Anonymous Society is one of Greater Victoria’s longest running children’s charities, working diligently to serve families with children in need…no matter what the need. Our goals are accomplished through the funding, operation, and delivery of our Christmas Hamper and Special Grants programs, and supported by a caring and devoted volunteer base.

KidSport Greater Victoria is a local charitable non-profit organization whose goal is to ensure that kids from families facing financial barriers can participate in sport. Funds raised locally are spent locally and are given to assist with registration fees for a “season of sport”. Sport and physical activities provide opportunities for kids to learn teamwork, fair play, dedication and commitment. Kids learn how to set goals and work to achieve them, all while having fun as they acquire important lifelong social and fundamental movement skills. Kids increase their sense of self-confidence and live happier, healthier lifestyles now and later on in life. Current funding eligibility amounts and application form can be found on our website: www.kidsportvictoria.ca.

Runners of Compassion in partnership with FrontRunners Nanaimo provide good quality running shoes to students who could not otherwise afford them. This program ensures that underprivileged or disenfranchised youth in our community can participate in sports programs.