Larry Walker Jr. at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City, the day after he, along with Derek Jeter, was elected to the baseball hall of fame. (National Baseball Hall of Fame)

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. will have to wait at least one more year before he’s officially inducted into the U.S. National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In a statement published April 19, the Hall said its board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events due to safety and health concerns associated with COVID-19.

Walker, 53, who had a 17 year career (1989-05) in the MLB playing with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies, and St. Louis Cardinals is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons.

RELATED: Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. gets voted into Cooperstown

Throughout his career, Walker earned five all-star appearances, and won seven Golden Gloves, three batting titles, as well as a National League MVP award in 1997.

“I fully understand and agree with the Board’s decision,” Walker said the announcement issued by the Hall of Fame. “It is most important to do the right thing for everybody involved, and that means not putting any participants in jeopardy, whether Hall of Famers or visitors. I realize how serious this situation has become and how many lives have been lost.”

RELATED: Larry Walker’s Hall plaque to feature Rockies cap, not Expos

The Class of 2020 is to be inducted and the 2020 award winners are to be honoured as part of next summer’s Hall of Fame Weekend, taking place July 23-26, 2021.

The Hall of Fame has held an induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., every year since 1961. Ceremonies were not held in 1950, 1958, and, 1960 after voting resulted in no new electees.

Next summer’s ceremony will be the first since 1949 to combine multiple classes of electees.

CoronavirusMLB

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

Just Posted

Victoria police take residents behind the scenes of Strike Force operation

Officers to live-tweet a search warrant exectution

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver, rules it was defamation

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Langford resident calling for cougar warning signs in nearby parks

Local woman concerned about unprepared hikers in her neighbourhood

Cyclist stopped in Colwood for not wearing helmet, arrested for weapons possession

West Shore RCMP stopped the man on April 29 in Colwood

Amateur Saanich detectives can dig into online clues

Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services launches clue contest

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

POLL: Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the… Continue reading

B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 emergency worker benefit

Tax return, eligibility for federal CERB among requirements

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Bear shot, later burned in Shuswap gravel pit, sparking B.C. Conservation officers probe

A black bear killed and dumped in a Tappen gravel pit in mid-April, says BC COS.

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

Most Read