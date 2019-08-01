Hampton are representing Canada at the Senior Little League Softball World Series in Roxana, Del. (Hampton Little League photo)

Hampton off to winning start at Little League World Series

Hampton senior girls playing at softball world championship in Delaware

Hampton dropped to 2-1 in their Team Canada jerseys as they lost on Wednesday, 5-2, to a team from Byron Center, Mich.

The Hampton Little League senior girls softball team started off 2-0 at the World Series in Roxana, Del.

READ MORE: Softball Devils honour fallen teammate with provincial crown

Representing Canada after winning the national championship in Elnora, Alta. last week, Hampton opened the World Series with a 3-0 win over Waco (Texas) on Monday and a 13-2 win over Burbank, Calif. on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Hampton faces the European champion Netherlands who are winless so far. Teams will be seeded into playoff matches on Friday. Semifinals are Saturday and the final is on Sunday, broadcast by ESPN2.

To get to the World Series, Hampton went undefeated at the Little League Softball Canadian Championships in five games. After outscoring opponents 44-5 in the round robin, Hampton then defeated Calgary 8-0 in the semifinal before blanking host Elnora 9-0 in the July 25 Canadian final.

The team consists of Ellie Vance, Zari Benedict, Macey Thoroughgood, Alex Buckham, Payton Henderson, Rylee Smith, Calla Fisher, Mackenzie Wildy, Sophie Guiney, Brooklyn Lang, Kwyn Neal and Mariah Grant.

Little League Senior Softball girls are aged 13-16. Hampton’s majors team (girls aged 10 to 12) start the Canadian Little League Softball Championship at Layritz on Thursday.

