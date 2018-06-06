HarbourCats featuring former Blue Jays star as weekend coach

Former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Kelly Gruber will serve as an honorary coach during this weekend’s home exhibition games between the Victoria HarbourCats and Coquitlam Angels senior men’s baseball team at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. Photo courtesy Victoria HabrourCats

Victoria HarbourCats fans will get a blast from the past this weekend, as former Toronto Blue Jays star Kelly Gruber will be an honorary coach for a pair of exhibition games against the Coquitlam Angels senior men’s team.

Gruber, who started at third base for the Jays during their 1992 World Series championship season and wound up his Major League career the following year with the California Angels, will be on hand for the Saturday night (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday (1:05 p.m.) games.

WATCH: Sun shines on visitors in HarbourCats’ exhibition opener

The HarbourCats (2-2) are in the middle of a three-game West Coast League set at home against the Yakima Valley Pippins, after going 1-2 in their season-opening series against the Wenatchee Apple Sox. Victoria won Tuesday’s opener 6-3, with starter Sam Brunnig throwing four innings of shutout ball and HarbourCats batters racking up five runs in the second inning en route to the win.

Game 2, Family Night, goes tonight (June 6) at 6:35 p.m. Thursday’s game 3 is the sees the annual School Spirit Game starting at 11 a.m., with students from around the region in attendance.

editor@vicnews.com