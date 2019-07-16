HarbourCats four-game win streak hits stall in Walla Walla

Starting their seven-game road trip with a win over Ridgefield last Thursday, followed by a sweep of the Bend Elks over the weekend, the Victoria HarbourCats’ four-game win streak hit a stall on Monday night, loosing the first of the three-game set to the Walla Walla Sweets 6-3 at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla.
Chazz Martinez, catcher for the Sweets, propelled Walla Walla into an early lead, 3-0, with a first inning three-run home run off the ‘Cats starter Mitch Lines.
Getting one of those back in the second, the HarbourCats Kyle Harper got a solo home run but a three-RBI double by Ryan Johnston in the bottom of the fourth put the Sweets in place to close out the game at 6-1.
Adding a two-run homer from Tyson Hays in the top of the eighth to make it 6-3 wasn’t enough for the HarbourCats to take the game after Griffin Paxton and Parker Bramlett started in the ninth with back-to back singles. Walla Walla closer, Reid Subby, struck out Jason Willow, inducing Chase Wehsener into a double-play to end the game.
Lines took the loss, giving up the six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out four.
Following the loss, the HarbourCats (5-2/23-12) drop into a first place tie with the Wenatchee AppleSox (4-2/16-17) for the second-half North Division title. Walla Walla (1-2/20-10) move into third in the South, a game behind Corvallis (4-1/25-7).
The HarbourCats and Sweets meet Tuesday evening for game two of the series.
Upcoming HarbourCats Events:
Public Batting Practice on Thursday, July 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Next home games: Friday at 6:35 p.m., Saturday at 6:35 p.m. (Fireworks) and Sunday at 1 p.m.
$10 Zip-line tickets all weekend
