Tyson Hays continued his hot streak with three hits, including a three-run home run, but the ‘Cats four-game road win streak ended with a 6-3 loss in Walla Walla Monday. Photo by Christian J. Stewart

HarbourCats four-game win streak hits stall in Walla Walla

Victoria team loses the first of a three-game set 6-3 in Washington

Starting their seven-game road trip with a win over Ridgefield last Thursday, followed by a sweep of the Bend Elks over the weekend, the Victoria HarbourCats’ four-game win streak hit a stall on Monday night, loosing the first of the three-game set to the Walla Walla Sweets 6-3 at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla.

Chazz Martinez, catcher for the Sweets, propelled Walla Walla into an early lead, 3-0, with a first inning three-run home run off the ‘Cats starter Mitch Lines.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Getting one of those back in the second, the HarbourCats Kyle Harper got a solo home run but a three-RBI double by Ryan Johnston in the bottom of the fourth put the Sweets in place to close out the game at 6-1.

Adding a two-run homer from Tyson Hays in the top of the eighth to make it 6-3 wasn’t enough for the HarbourCats to take the game after Griffin Paxton and Parker Bramlett started in the ninth with back-to back singles. Walla Walla closer, Reid Subby, struck out Jason Willow, inducing Chase Wehsener into a double-play to end the game.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria group helps low-income, at-risk seniors stay safe

Lines took the loss, giving up the six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out four.

Following the loss, the HarbourCats (5-2/23-12) drop into a first place tie with the Wenatchee AppleSox (4-2/16-17) for the second-half North Division title. Walla Walla (1-2/20-10) move into third in the South, a game behind Corvallis (4-1/25-7).

The HarbourCats and Sweets meet Tuesday evening for game two of the series.

Upcoming HarbourCats Events:

Public Batting Practice on Thursday, July 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Next home games: Friday at 6:35 p.m., Saturday at 6:35 p.m. (Fireworks) and Sunday at 1 p.m.

$10 Zip-line tickets all weekend


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Local club wins provincial championship held in Saanich

Just Posted

More ideas come forward for Victoria’s Centennial Square

Ideas from over 1,400 residents are being presented to council

Sidney bank robbery suspect also sought in connect to Abbotsford robbery

Lucas Daryl Bradwell, 28, is known to frequent the Lower Mainland but is believed to be on Vancouver Island

HarbourCats four-game win streak hits stall in Walla Walla

Victoria team loses the first of a three-game set 6-3 in Washington

Island View Nursery cleared to sell ‘less than half’ of plants following quarantine

A single plant was found with infected spores on July 3

Over 200 lives saved in first year at Victoria’s supervised consumption site

The Harbour celebrates its first anniversary with a report of zero deaths on site

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Wolves not gnawing into Island’s prey population

Forestry practices, not predation, blamed for reduced numbers in prey animals

Most Read