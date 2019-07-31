Maybe it was this laser focus in the pre game warmups that helped Nick Plaia have a huge night at the dish. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)

HarbourCats knock off Cowlitz 12-3

Victoria’s Parker Bramlett sets single season stolen base record

The Victoria HarbourCats came out swinging to open their series with a 12-3 win over the Cowlitz Black Beats at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park Tuesday evening.

Cowlitz, after winning four of their past six games, made their first trek to the Island since 2017 after Victoria swept them in a three-game set where each game was decided by only a single run.

Gaining an early one run lead thanks to Cowlitz’s Andres Sosa, Victoria responded one inning later as Emilio Nogales drew a one-out walk. One batter later, Nick Plaia smacked Victoria’s first hit of the game over the fence in the left field to lift the ‘Cats ahead — this was Plaia’s fifth homer of the season.

READ ALSO: Visiting Cuban squad bests Victoria HarbourCats

Making HarbourCat history in the home half, Parker Bramlett reached base with a one-out walk and stole second base one batter later for his 20th steal of the year — breaking Palia’s single-season franchise stolen base record of 19 which was set last summer.

Victoria started to break away in the fourth as Plaia started a two-out rally, drew a walk and stole both second and third with Nate Pecota at the plate, increasing his career stole base tally to 29. Pecota would then score Plaia with an RBI double that would see the ‘Cats pour on the offence in the fifth.

READ ALSO: Victoria HarbourCats give away funeral to lucky fan

Chase Meidroth made it a 4-1 game with an RBI single and Frankie Niemann busted the game open with a double to right field that scored Bramlett and Meidroth, giving Victoria a five-run advantage. Capping off the five-run inning, Plaia and Pecota got back-to-back RBI sac-flies, giving Victoria two more insurance runs.

Calvin Turchin finished the night by allowing just the first inning home run, giving up one walk and five hits.

Three separate HarbourCat relievers held Cowlitz to just two runs following Turchin’s exit, as the ‘Cats tied the Wenatchee AppleSox for first in the second half North standings with the victory. Victoria will look to clinch the series Thursday night, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

This homer by Andres Sosa in the first would prove to be the only blemish in Turchin’s outing. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)

Parker Bramlett dives into second base for his record-breaking 20th stolen base of the season. The infielder from Angelo State broke Nick Plaia’s record of 19 set last summer in Victoria’s 12-3 victory over the Cowlitz Black Bears. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)

Previous story
Pacific FC hits the road Wednesday with first of three away games in Winnipeg
Next story
Victoria Shamrocks shine in playoff opener

Just Posted

UPDATE: ‘Significant changes’ expected in Victoria police services, says VicPD chief

Victoria police to take fewer calls, shift officer duties in response to budget restrictions

Search and rescue operation moves to Horth Hill Park as missing man’s truck found

Truck found, Paul Hare missing since July 28

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Saanich police arrest driver for impaired driving by drug during CounterAttack

Officers also issued multiple suspensions and tickets

Victoria Shamrocks shine in playoff opener

‘Rocks back in Colwood on Saturday at The Q Centre

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

89-year-old Vancouver Island man attacked with machete

The victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack.

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

Most Read