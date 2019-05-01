HarbourCats, Red Arrow hit a home run with new beer options

Red Arrow and the HarbourCats have entered into a multi-year agreement for Red Arrow to be theprimary beer provider at Wilson’s Group Stadium, with the HarbourCats Ballpark Blonde, the Piggy Pale Ale and the Kustom Kolsch being featured at all HarbourCats games. (redarrowbeer.ca)

HarbourCats Ballpark Blonde is the newest branded beer from Duncan-based Red Arrow Brewing, and under a new agreement between the Victoria ball club and Red Arrow, available in beer stores and on taps as of late May.

“We’re very excited to be able to take our brand beyond our home field, Wilson’s Group Stadium at RAP, and into stores across the Island and indeed across B.C.,” said Jim Swanson, GM and managing partner of the HarbourCats. “This is a perfect baseball beer, one that we think sports teams and campers will enjoy on a summer day. It will go down well watching a West Coast League game, that’s for sure.”

Red Arrow and the HarbourCats have a multi-year agreement for the Cowichan brewer to be the primary beer provider at Wilson’s Group Stadium, with the HarbourCats Ballpark Blonde, the Piggy Pale Ale and the Kustom Kolsch featured at all HarbourCats games. The Harbourcats Ballpark Blonde is a lager style ale which will be the perfect stadium beer. Fans will also get the chance to take the ballpark home with them as it will be available for sale in liquor stores as well as on tap in select pubs and restaurants.

“With great crowds in Victoria — they reached 78,000 in total last summer — we know it’s a good opportunity for people to get to know our beers even more,” said Travis Peterson, sales manager at Red Arrow Brewing Company, in a news release. “We take pride in our beer, our community and in our branding and merchandise, and that fits well with the strengths of the HarbourCats as well.”

The HarbourCats team opens its seventh season in the West Coast League on June 1, with the team’s first Alumni Classic, before the International Series sees Union de Reyes from Cuba take on both the Port Angeles Lefties (1 p.m.) and HarbourCats (6:35 p.m.) on June 2 at Royal Athletic Park stadium. The regular season home opener for the HarbourCats is Friday, June 7, against the defending WCL Champion Corvallis Knights with the Wilson’s Group Fireworks slated for Saturday, June 8.

On Sunday, June 9, in a 1 p.m. game, the HarbourCats close out the Corvallis series with the team’s annual Bobblehead Giveaway game — Mr. HarbourCat, Alex DeGoti, is this year’s bobblehead.

The HarbourCats also bring their game up-Island this summer with exhibition games slated for June 28 at Serauxmen Stadium in Nanaimo and then again on July 2 at Evans Park in Duncan against the Ladysmith Pilots.

This year’s season tickets, single game tickets and flex packs are on sale. Drop in to the office at 1814 Vancouver St., call 778-265-0327 or order online at harbourcats.ticketrocket.co.



