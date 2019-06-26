Nick Plaia follows through, and lets out a gasp of air before racing towards first. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)

HarbourCats take a bite out of AppleSox

Victoria downs Wenatchee 14-5 Tuesday night

Fresh off a weekend series in Portland, the Victoria HarbourCats downed the Wenatchee AppleSox 14-5 in Tuesday night’s game at Wilson’s Group Stadium, dominating with a healthy balance of timely pitching and patience at the plate.

Aaron Celestino induced a pair of double-play balls in both the first and second innings. Exiting after four-and-two-third innings, Celestino allowed four runs and collected two strikeouts on the night.

Parker Bramlett only needed to see one pitch from Wenatchee starter Gavin Gorrell to smack a single to the outfield and Jason Willow jumped on the first pitch as well to line a double into the left field corner to put two HarbourCats in scoring position after just two pitches.

READ ALSO: Victoria HarbourCats ready to retire jersey of league’s first female pitcher

Chase Wehsener took his time at the plate by earning a walk to load the bases and Nick Plaia opened the scoring with his team-leading 13th walk to make it 1-0.

One batter later, Emilo Nogales doubled Victoria’s lead with a walk of his own, increasing the HarbourCats’ WCL team lead in walks to 96. Victoria ended the game with 11 walks, leaving them with 105 on the season.

Nate Pecota’s two-out bloop single scored two more for the HarbourCats, capping off the four-run inning.

Wenatchee attempted a comeback by scoring three times in the top half of the fourth, however, Victoria responded with a vengeance in the bottom half of the frame.

READ ALSO: Victoria HarbourCats give away funeral to lucky fan

Willow started the rally with a single off reliever Brett Gillis, and after Wehsener matched his teammate with a single one batter later, Griffin Paxton cleared the bases with a triple into the gap. Nick Plaia then restored the four-run lead with a double, helping Victoria to a 7-3 lead.

After Wenatchee scored in the top of the fifth, Plaia responded immediately in the home half with his third RBI of the night. Nogales scored Plaia with a single one batter to bring Victoria’s run total to 10, continuing their streak of scoring 10-plus runs.

The HarbourCats offence has scored 10 or more runs in six of their past 11 games, and Nick Adams placed the exclamation point on the night with a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh.

Victoria will look to continue that streak Thursday night and send Jack Neely to clinch the series against the AppleSox. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The HarbourCats will be giving away a funeral package Wednesday night, with a fan walking away with a prize package worth well over $5,000.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Parker Bramlett fist bumps Emilio Nogales after crossing the plate in Victoria’s 14-5 win over the Wenatchee AppleSox Tuesday night. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)

Jason Willow locks in with a laser-focus in an earlier at-bat tonight against the AppleSox. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)

Nick Adams (holding helmet) is all smiles after launching a no-doubt, grand-slam in the seventh inning. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)

HarbourCats assistant coach Troy Birtwistle holds the little league jersey of Tai Caverhill, who tragically passed away last week. Victoria honoured him by holding a moment of silence in the pregame festivities. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)

Previous story
Hayley Wickenheiser among six entering Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019
Next story
Football Warriors romp to win in Vancouver Island Football League championship game

Just Posted

VicPD cuts its Crime Reduction Unit in response to budget constrictions

The CRU worked to reduce crime in the downtown core

Man hit by vehicle while sitting on a curb near Our Place in Victoria

Emergency crews cleared the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

Tree downs lines on Highview Street in Victoria

Approximately 3,000 without power in the area

Electrical appliance failure likely caused apartment fire that killed one Saanich resident

Large parts of the Richmond Road apartment building remain uninhabitable following June 21 fire

‘Irresponsible’ cigarette tossing blamed for two brushfires on Pat Bay highway

Fires could have started from any of the “dozens” of discarded cigarettes, says chief

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

Olympic skier from B.C. suing Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Most Read