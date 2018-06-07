Bryden Hattie is a very well travelled athlete. In recent weeks he has competed in Winnipeg and China, and in July will be travelling to the Ukraine. (Photo submitted)

Hattie takes gold at Junior Elite National Diving Championships

Boardworks diver now competing at World Cup in China

At 16 years of age, Bryden Hattie is a very well travelled young man.

A member of the Boardworks diving club, the Grade 11 Claremont secondary student recently journeyed to Winnipeg to compete in the Junior Elite National Diving Championships where he defended his title as national champion, an honour he earned at last year’s competition.

After earning a first place medal on the three-metre board and second place on the platform, Hattie left directly for the World Cup of Diving in Wu Chan, China where he will compete in the 10-metre synchronized diving event with his partner, Rylan Weins from Saskatoon.

“Bryden is a very accomplished diver who is working toward earning a spot in the Olympic Games. The way he is going, I think that’s a very good possibility,” said assistant coach Lisa Boog.

Hattie’s accomplishments in the sport have come as a result of more than eight years of dedicated training with his fellow elite athletes at Boardworks. According to Boog, divers of Hattie’s calibre combine time on the diving boards with on-land and water training as well as strength training for a total of at least 25 hours a week.

Hattie isn’t the only Boardworks diver who had a successful outing at the National Diving Championships.

Teammate Ben Smythe captured third place on the one-metre springboard and a third place finish on the three-metre, and Carson Paul earned a third place finish on the three-metre.

On the girls side, Tanesha Lucoe came fourth on the platform and 12th on the three-metre springboard.

In the three-metre platform Talitha Tarr placed 17th and Eva Johns placed 18th in the platform and 19th in the one-metre springboard event.

Another teammate, Celina Toth, travelled with Hattie to China where she has already placed 12th in the 10-metre platform event.

“These young athletes are incredibly focused and dedicated and it shows. They are seeing a lot of success in their sport and they’re only going to get better,” said Boog.

And, getting back to the “well-travelled” aspect of Hattie’s diving career, it should be noted that he has already qualified to compete at the Fina World Junior Diving Championships in Kiev, Ukraine, July 23-29.

Previous story
FIFA World Cup preview: Uruguay expected to stomp through Group A

Just Posted

VicPD warn of new email scammers claiming to be police

At least one Victoria resident has been contacted by scammers looking for personal information

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Man found dead on Central Saanich beach

Paddleboarder spotted him and attempted first aid

Saanich Police respond to child left unattended in vehicle

British Columbia does not have a specified age where children can be left unattended

UPDATED: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose

Sooke School District asks parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Victoria youth fiddle ensemble takes West Coast sound to Ireland

Coastline to perform fundraiser concert June 9 to aid in their journey to the ‘land of fiddle’

Hattie takes gold at Junior Elite National Diving Championships

Boardworks diver now competing at World Cup in China

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

UPDATE: IHIT investigating apparent targeted killing in Chilliwack

The 25-year-old victim was known to police

Penticton Art Gallery explores racism

International call for artists to contribute

Snow predicted for B.C. Highway

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector

B.C councillor attacked by vicious crow

White Rock Coun. Helen Fathers says she can now laugh at the terrifying incident

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

Most Read