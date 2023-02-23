The Supreme Court of Canada is shrouded in fog in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov 4, 2022. Canada’s highest court has refused to hear an appeal from Glacier Media related to a ruling made during the sexual assault trial of former NHL Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Supreme Court of Canada is shrouded in fog in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov 4, 2022. Canada’s highest court has refused to hear an appeal from Glacier Media related to a ruling made during the sexual assault trial of former NHL Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

High Court won’t hear appeal from media outlet in Jake Virtanen sex assault case

Glacier Media appealed trial judge approval of a defence application for details of media interview

Canada’s highest court has refused to hear an appeal from Glacier Media related to a ruling made during the sexual assault trial of former NHL Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury acquitted the 26-year-old hockey player of one count of sexual assault in July 2022.

In an online post one year earlier, Virtanen’s accuser alleged she was assaulted in a Vancouver hotel room in 2017 and, in a separate newspaper interview, told a Glacier Media reporter that she believed Virtanen was involved.

Virtanen was charged in early 2022 and Glacier appealed when the trial judge approved a defence application for details of the Glacier Media interview with the woman, plus any other communications between her and the media outlet.

The B.C. Court of Appeal sided with the trial judge, finding Glacier had not established any “reversible error” in the lower court ruling.

The Supreme Court of Canada, as usual, gave no reasons for refusing to consider the case.

Virtanen had been with the Vancouver Canucks or its Utica farm team for six seasons at the time of the May 2021 allegations. The club placed him on leave and bought out his contract the following month.

Virtanen played briefly in the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League and returned to Canada last year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Following his acquittal, the Edmonton Oilers signed Virtanen to a professional tryout agreement in the pre-season last September but released him less than a month later.

The winger joined a second division club in Switzerland in November but was let go earlier this month. He now has one goal in three games with the Bremerhaven Pinguins of Germany’s top-tier league, the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

RELATED: Ex-Canuck Virtanen given shot at joining Oilers after not-guilty sex assault verdict

RELATED: B.C.’s Virtanen set to be bought out by Canucks amid sex assault accusation

hockeyLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria kid is among the youngest World Axe Throwing League officials

Just Posted

Camosun College has taken the next step toward making its vision of a film studio on its Saanich campus a reality. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Camosun chooses company to build film studio on Saanich campus

At 102 years old, Peter Chance had the opportunity to take to the skies again – and even take the controls – thanks to friend Paul Seguna and the Victoria Flying Club. (Courtesy of Paul Seguna)
‘Excitement beyond measure’: Sidney veteran takes to the skies once again at 102

Victoria’s Maddy Mathe, who turned 10 on Feb. 14, is the youngest member in her league axe-throwing and recently certified as an official with the World Axe Throwing League. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria kid is among the youngest World Axe Throwing League officials

The Trans-Canada Highway looking north at Okotoks Road at 5:50 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 23). (DriveBC traffic camera)
Drivers urged to use caution on snowy roads across Greater Victoria