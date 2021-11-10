The University of Victoria women’s rugby team has earned a semifinal berth at nationals for the first time in program history after defeating the University of Guelph on Wednesday (Nov. 10). (Photo courtesy of the University of Victoria)

Historic win earns Vikes women’s rugby first-ever semifinal berth at nationals

The Unversity of Victoria beat the Guelph Gryphons 21-10 on Wednesday

The University of Victoria women’s rugby team has earned a semifinal berth at nationals for the first time in the program’s history after defeating the University of Guelph on Wednesday.

The Vikes have already secured at least fourth place, which would beat their previous best of fifth, with the 21-10 win in the Kingston tournament.

The Guelph Gryphons opened the score with a try just minutes in before the Vikes responded with a score by Faith Tilley and a conversion to take the lead in the 12th minute.

The Vikes added to their lead late in the first after securing a line out and advancing as a pack toward the goal line. Tayler Bailey then touched the ball down for what would go on to be the game’s winning try.

Both teams would add another try in the second half for a final score of 21-10.

The Vikes’ first quarterfinal win at the U Sports tournament was also their first time besting Guelph at nationals, following losses to the Gryphons in 2016 and 2018.

The Vikes will try to earn a spot in the championship final when they face the University of Ottawa in the semifinals on Friday at 2 p.m. PST.

READ: UVic women's rugby opens national championships against Guelph on Wednesday

