Video captured on live-stream shows one player kicking another in the face with the blade of his skate. (LiveBarn video)

Video captured on live-stream shows one player kicking another in the face with the blade of his skate. (LiveBarn video)

Hockey player injured by skate blade to the face; Burnaby RCMP investigating

Adult Safe Hockey League said the player has been suspended indefinitely

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after a player was kicked in the face with a skate blade during an adult recreational hockey game.

The incident took place at Burnaby’s Scotia Barn sports complex on July 29. RCMP say the incident was reported on Aug. 2.

”During the incident, the victim was allegedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment. Burnaby RCMP is continuing to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the player’s injuries.”

The Adult Safe Hockey League, which ran the game, said the conduct of the player “in no way” aligns with the values of the league.

“As a result of their actions, the offending player was issued a match penalty and a game ejection. Subsequently, the player has been suspended indefinitely and will receive supplemental discipline.”

Burnaby RCMP are in possession of video showing one angle of the incident, which has been collected as evidence. Investigators are still in the process of speaking with players and witnesses.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games
Next story
Victoria brother-sister duo headed to World Dodgeball Championships

Just Posted

Police officers, helped by the Integrated Canine Service, were unable to locate two suspects, pictured here, who robbed the Bottle Depot on Quadra Street on Wednesday (Aug. 3). (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Saanich bottle-sorting business robbed by masked men

Riel Leaf is headed to the Dodgeball World Championships later this month with her brother Zion, as part of Team Canada. (Courtesy of Riel Leaf)
Victoria brother-sister duo headed to World Dodgeball Championships

The E&N track along Station Avenue in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Premier John Horgan doubts return of Island rail service is achievable

Oak Bay Avenue resident Tony Shelton, left, encounters a pinch point for people with accessibility needs along the sidewalk near Carlton House. (Courtesy of Tom Newton)
Community walks set pace for more accessible Oak Bay Avenue