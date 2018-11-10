Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes is growing his hair out as a fundraiser for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Mark Brett/Western News

Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes left off best hockey hair poll

Some BCHL fans are calling a penalty on leaving out their favourite players on the league’s best hockey hair poll.

On Friday, the BCHL asked from their Twitter account (@GoBCHL) who has the best hair in the BCHL? And the Penticton Vees were quick to point out that they left Cassidy Bowes off the list.

Bowes is growing out his hair this season to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Playing off his jersey number (92), his goal is to reach $9,292 — at that time he will also get his hair cut off to donate.

Related: Vees player fundraising for cancer research

The BCHL replied that because Bowes is growing it out for a cause they excluded him.

Donations to Bowes are being taken through a GoFundMe account which currently has $3,224. For every goal he scores, Neil Jamieson and Underwriters Insurance have pledged to donate $2 to his cause. So far this season Bowes has only cashed in with one goal.

Related: Local firm steps up to help Penticton hockey player’s fundraiser

The Vees will have a donation box set up at the main entrance for their tilt on Saturday (6 p.m.) versus the Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Who do you think has the best hockey hair in the BCHL? Or, in any league? Let us know in the comments.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono
Next story
Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Just Posted

WANTED: ‘Earthquake evacuees’ for Victoria emergency exercise

City looking for individuals, families and pets to participate in run-through of emergency centre

Metchosin veteran remembers forgotten soldiers

More than 1,500 Canadians served in the Spanish Civil War

Oak Bay family builds board game to balance nature

From concept to real world benefits, game encourages conservation

Archivist places certificates on graves of Oak Bay soldiers who died in the First World War

Caroline Duncan recently travelled to Europe carrying certificates signed by Oak Bay’s mayor

Central Saanich veteran finds calling as a service dog trainer

Service dog helped Tyson King deal with post-traumatic stress disorder

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria

Most ceremonies start at 10:50 on Sunday, Nov. 11

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 9 to 11

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Penticton Vees forward Cassidy Bowes left off best hockey hair poll

Cyclist killed in Port Alberni

Teenage boy succumbed to injuries the morning after collision with vehicle

Most Read