Hockey player’s flow a no-go for BCHL poll

Some BCHL fans are calling a penalty on leaving out their favourite players on the league’s best hockey hair poll.
On Friday, the BCHL asked from their Twitter account (@GoBCHL) who has the best hair in the BCHL? And the Penticton Vees were quick to point out that they left Cassidy Bowes off the list.
Bowes is growing out his hair this season to raise money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Playing off his jersey number (92), his goal is to reach $9,292 — at that time he will also get his hair cut off to donate.
The BCHL replied that because Bowes is growing it out for a cause they excluded him.
Let's show some love for @Bowesie92 and @DrewElser13 pic.twitter.com/W4bIptMlXz
— Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) November 9, 2018
Donations to Bowes are being taken through a GoFundMe account which currently has $3,224. For every goal he scores, Neil Jamieson and Underwriters Insurance have pledged to donate $2 to his cause. So far this season Bowes has only cashed in with one goal.
The Vees will have a donation box set up at the main entrance for their tilt on Saturday (6 p.m.) versus the Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
CassidyBowes, Penticton Vees. pic.twitter.com/373RidNUma
— jean mitchell (@jean60mitch) November 10, 2018
Who do you think has the best hockey hair in the BCHL? Or, in any league? Let us know in the comments.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.