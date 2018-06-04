Warren Robertson of Totangi Properties presents the Zone 5 trophy to Akari Hyashi of Uplands Golf Club. (Photo submitted)

Hyashi takes Zone 5 Junior Girls Golfing title

Uplands golfer takes two-stroke victory in weekend championship at Cedar Hill

Akari Hyashi of Uplands Golf Club earned a two-stroke victory at the Zone 5 Junior Girls Golf Championship on the weekend at Cedar Hill

Hyashi shot a 72-71-143 to hold off Ciny Koira of the Victoria Golf Club, with both golfers earning a trip to represent Zone 5 at the B.C. Championship in Kamloops July 3 to 5.

Koira set a blistering pace in the opening round, with three birdies helping her to a one-over-par 68. But Hyashi made up the four-stroke deficit Sunday to claim the crown.

Chelsea Truong of Victoria Golf Club cruised to a six-stroke victory for low net (69,66) over runner-up Georgie Alexander. Sarah Phipps also turned in a strong performance, with birdies on the first and last holes to shoot a 76 on Sunday.

“Watching the play of all seven girls helps to affirm that, although the numbers of Juniors is small in Zone 5, we are well represented by the talented young ladies who played this weekend,” said Jan Pelton, publicity chair for the Zone 5 Women’s Committee. “Let’s hope that our numbers will grow through the fine examples set by our current drop of players.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Just Posted

Pipeline protesters plan 3 rallies for today in Greater Victoria

The first two begin at 11 a.m. in downtown and Sidney, with another scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in Langford

VIDEO: Neighbour praises fire departments for saving Oak Bay homes and park

Oak Bay firefighter treated and released for smoke inhalation

Seeing double: local artist focuses on twins for charity project

Hudson Wren Portraits securing donations, diverting partial book proceeds to Jeneece Place

McDonald’s holds hiring ‘blitz’ in Saanich

McDonald’s Canada’s annual West Hiring Day looks to hire 1,000 employees in four provinces

FILM AND FOOD: Victoria Film Festival presents an award-winning combination

Gourmet cuisine, local brews, cocktails and wines pair with films about cooking

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Hyashi takes Zone 5 Junior Girls Golfing title

Uplands golfer takes two-stroke victory in weekend championship at Cedar Hill

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Back to the 90’s: Vanilla Ice, Young MC coming to Vancouver Island

This retro concert bill will see four of the top entertainers from the early 1990’s play one night only in Victoria

Body pulled from Vancouver Island river

Local RCMP refuse to acknowledge incident

Taxes, housing pressures measured in B.C. small business survey

Minister Bruce Ralston seeks input from business owners during June

Metro Vancouver home sales fall 35% in May

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says single homes nudge mark where prices can fall

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

Most Read