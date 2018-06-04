Hyashi takes Zone 5 Junior Girls Golfing title

Warren Robertson of Totangi Properties presents the Zone 5 trophy to Akari Hyashi of Uplands Golf Club. (Photo submitted)

Akari Hyashi of Uplands Golf Club earned a two-stroke victory at the Zone 5 Junior Girls Golf Championship on the weekend at Cedar Hill

Hyashi shot a 72-71-143 to hold off Ciny Koira of the Victoria Golf Club, with both golfers earning a trip to represent Zone 5 at the B.C. Championship in Kamloops July 3 to 5.

Koira set a blistering pace in the opening round, with three birdies helping her to a one-over-par 68. But Hyashi made up the four-stroke deficit Sunday to claim the crown.

Chelsea Truong of Victoria Golf Club cruised to a six-stroke victory for low net (69,66) over runner-up Georgie Alexander. Sarah Phipps also turned in a strong performance, with birdies on the first and last holes to shoot a 76 on Sunday.

“Watching the play of all seven girls helps to affirm that, although the numbers of Juniors is small in Zone 5, we are well represented by the talented young ladies who played this weekend,” said Jan Pelton, publicity chair for the Zone 5 Women’s Committee. “Let’s hope that our numbers will grow through the fine examples set by our current drop of players.”

