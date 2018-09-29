Alphonso Davies and the Vancouver Whitecaps fell 3-0 to the L.A. Galaxy in MLS action Saturday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Carson, Calif. File/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ibrahimovic scores twice in Galaxy’s 3-0 win over Whitecaps

L.A. thumps Vancouver in MLS action

CARSON, Calif. — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in each half in the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The Swedish star opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the fourth minute, finishing into the lower left corner. Romain Alessandrini drew the foul against Marcel de Jong.

The Galaxy (12-11-8) made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when Ibrahimovic drove in from 40 yards out, faked out defender Aly Ghazal and sent home a right-footed blast from the top of the box. It was Ibrahimovic’s 20th goal of the season.

Alessandrini converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute to cap the scoring for LA.

The Whitecaps (11-12-7) dropped their third in a row.

RELATED: Whitecaps see playoff hopes fade after loss to FC Dallas

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Previous story
Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver
Next story
Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

Just Posted

UPDATE: Man suffers serious injuries, police investigating at Carey Road in Saanich

3900-block of Carey Rd blocked to traffic

Tent city holds a rally in front of Goldstream Park campground

The group and their supporters crossed the gate without any resistance from authorities

Costs of homelessness far outweighs cost of housing says advocate

Saanich, Victoria, Oak Bay spend millions on homeless camps

Victoria restaurant swipes right to hook up with customers

Profile promises ‘a beefy lamb-fed Greek boy who wants to fill you up’

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

5 hot things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

WHL hockey, Navy tours, Run for the Cure, animal blessings and motorcycle hill climb on the agenda

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

Vancouver opens regular season Wednesday against Calgary

Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver

Toronto beats Portland 122-104 in NBA exhibition clash

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

Educate chefs about aquaculture, says Seaver

Renowned chef and author speaks to Seafood West Summit in Campbell River

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Most Read