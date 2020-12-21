Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo

If all goes to plan Vancouver Island minor hockey games could restart in mid-January

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association set to go depending on what Dr. Bonnie does Jan. 8

The Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association (VIAHA) says if everything goes to plan, teams could potentially be playing games again as early as Jan. 16-17.

“If we are permitted to return to Phase 3 on Jan. 8 the earliest possible date that we could resume play would be the weekend of Jan. 16-17,” stated VIAHA president Jim Humphrey in a news release.

“It is possible a return to Phase 3 might include additional restrictions on travel or on the size and composition of cohorts. This is entirely dependent on viaSport in consultation with the Provincial Health Officer. Managing Directors/Commissioners and sraff will be cogniziant of this fact when designing cohorts and, in any case, travel will be a significant factor in determing a return to play.”

The most recent directive from the Provincial Health Officer has returned hockey to Phase 2 activities until at least Jan. 8, 2021.

”Whether we will move back to Phase 3 at that time is dependent on the number of new Covid 19 infections in the two weeks following Christmas,” confirmed Humphrey, who noted that all hockey related activities over Christmas break must follow Phase 2 restrictions and it is the responsibility of each minor hockey association to ensure that if players engage in activities outside Phase 2 they are isolated from their teams for 14 days; otherwise the team will be isolated for 14 days.

“The VIAHA Executive Committee will be meeting in early January to review the situation and the possible route forward,” added Humphrey.

