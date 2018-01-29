FISHING ADVENTURES: Despite weather, winter fishing opportunities continue in Sooke

Ron Neitsch

Contributed

Our Winter fishing season continues to provide fun action and delicious fish to those who will brave the inclement weather.

There are lots of winter fishing opportunities right here in Sooke.

Many fresh water fishers are casting lines at Kemp, Matheson and Poirier lakes, sending the baits to the bottom if the fish are not biting near the surface. The latter two lakes having good shore access for those not using a boat.

Popular baits include Berkley Power Bait Power Eggs in white, green or chartruese with garlic scent, or worms.

Most lakes in our area have rainbow and cuthroat trout, but some have bass as well, which can put up a great fight.

Other local shore fishers are targeting the larger Searun cuthroat trout that live where the fresh and saltwater mix, sometimes called brackish water.

There are many small creeks and rivers that meet the saltwater in the Sooke Harbour, Basin and along the rugged shoreline heading up to Port Renfrew, where one may find Searun cuties. Most anglers catch these fish on small casting spoons and spinners.

Please check the regulations on any fishing you decide on trying, and visit your local tackle provider for more information on these and many more fishing opportunities.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures in Sooke