Innovative free fitness program targets Victoria Royals fans

Program shows impressive results during follow-ups with the men who participate

Three men from Sarnia participate in a FIT session affiliated with the Sarnia Sting. (Photo courtesy of the Western University)

What do overweight men between the ages of 35 and 65 who root for the Victoria Royals have in common?

They qualify for Hockey Fans In Training, (Hockey FIT), a three-month, off-ice healthy lifestyle program that’s free for eligible participants as part of a federally-funded research study. The national program partners with local hockey teams, in this case, the Victoria Royals, in an innovative way to get fans involved in achieving a healthier lifestyle through weight loss and better living habits.

“Seventy per cent of Canadian men aged 35 to 65 are considered overweight or obese,” said Brendan Riggins, a scientist with the Centre of Studies in Family Medicine at Western University and head coach of the Hockey FIT program. The percentage of women considered overweight or obese is 46 per cent, compared to a rate of 62 per cent for men overall. Men also live four years less than women, on average, and are at a greater risk of getting diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

“That puts a cost of $37 billion a year on our health care system, and 70 per cent of those costs are preventable.”

READ ALSO: Thousands turn to virtual doctor clinic that is Babylon health app

Research by Dr. Robert Petralla, a family physician and principal investigator with the Hockey FIT team, underlined the difficulties in getting men to participate in healthy lifestyle programs. Petrella is also head of family medicine at the University of British Columbia. “It’s tough to get them involved in the health care system,” Riggins noted.

“Often it’s not until there’s a health scare. That’s why we developed this innovative program.There’s not many like this out there that incorporates their passion for their local hockey team to get guys to be more active and eat better.”

The program involves 12 weekly sessions of 90 minutes duration that are conducted at the partnering team’s facilities.”The partnership with local teams is unique,” Riggins said. Personnel from the host team including players, coaches and trainers are involved in some of the sessions. “The venue and the exclusive behind the scenes access is a great draw.”

Darren Parker, vice-president of sales and marketing for the Victoria Royals, a Western Hockey League team, said the organization welcomes the opportunity.

“We’re very excited about being involved in the program,” Parker said. “Fitness is a large part of the industry we’re in, and this will have benefits that extend into the community. It’s a very cool initiative, and we want to show our support by involving Royals personnel.”

READ ALSO: Island Health Code Hack 2020 pushes for progress

The results of a pilot project that partnered with the Windsor Spitfires and London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League showed the program works, Riggins said.

“Guys lost an average of 10 pounds in 12 weeks. What’s most encouraging is that they maintained the weight loss and showed improvements in other health-related areas like blood pressure in follow-ups nine months after they completed the program.”

Funding is provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canadian Institutes of Research.

“They made it possible to offer it for free across the country,” Riggins said. “We couldn’t have done any of this without them.”

Riggins is asked frequently about a similar program for women hockey fans. “We are absolutely developing something for women,” he added, although the timeline has not yet been established.

The deadline for men to register is April 15. Visit hockeyfansintraining.org to register or for more information, and HealtheSteps.ca for tips on better living.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HealthVictoria Royals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL hockey playoffs continue – in video game action involving players

Just Posted

VIDEO: Saanich councillor takes residents along for virtual e-bike ride through the CRD

Coun. Colin Plant is taking route requests for future cycling videos

Innovative free fitness program targets Victoria Royals fans

Program shows impressive results during follow-ups with the men who participate

Personal, business bankruptcies down in British Columbia

New 2019 figures were released before COVID-19 pandemic

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

West Shore woman’s dog found in Colwood more than two weeks after going missing

Isla went missing on March 10 and was found 17 days later

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

B.C. Ferries passengers staying away, as asked, during COVID-19 pandemic

Ferry corporation says ridership down 70-80 per cent over the last week and a half

Sewers stitch masks to free up supplies for front-line health-care workers

“We have little old ladies sewing up a storm,” said Joan Davis

Experts weigh in on best handling of groceries during COVID-19 pandemic

Study suggests the virus can live for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic

COVID-19 world update: Enforceable quarantine in NYC?; France orders 1 billion masks

Spain warns EU’s future at stake; New York governor calls Trump’s idea ‘federal declaration of war

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

Most Read