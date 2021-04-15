Island BCHL game postponed due to ‘potential positive’ COVID-19 test

A game between the Nanaimo Clippers and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs has been put on pause due to COVID-19.
The B.C. Hockey League posted a statement on social media Thursday, April 15, advising that the Clippers “have paused all team activities to allow for further analysis of a potential positive COVID-19 test result.”
The league says that out of an abundance of caution, all team members will isolate until test results are confirmed.
A game against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs that was scheduled for Thursday, April 15, at Port Alberni’s Weyerhaeuser Area has been postponed.
The Clippers (4/2/0/0) are playing in the Port Alberni Pod along with the Bulldogs (2/2/1/1) the Cowichan Valley Capitals (2/4/1/0) and the pod-leading Victoria Grizzles (5/2/0/0).
The BCHL said it will provide an update when more information becomes available.
