Island Cup set for East Sooke on May 3-5

Off-road racers from Washington State, Alberta, the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are lining up to take on all challengers in the annual Island Cup. (Victor Vu/Pixabay)

Off-road racers from Washington State, Alberta, the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are lining up to take on all challengers in the annual Island Cup from May 3 to 5.

The Island Cup is expected to attract more than 50 off-road vehicles in the annual event, which is held at 910 Speyside Rd. in East Sooke.

The 10-year event is traditionally held in the fall, but was moved up to early May this year.

ALSO READ: Sand drag features strong Sooke presence

“Many of the vehicle are purpose built for this kind of an event,” said Ron Low, a spokesman for the Island Cup.

“They’re not the 4×4 you would drive daily. Some of these vehicles have 44-inch tires, more than one transfer case, rear and hydraulic steering.”

The Island Cup involves hill climbing and trail driving, and opens with a night run on Friday. Racing resumes on Saturday and Sunday.

Racers collect points throughout the weekend to win the Island Cup. For the last three years, the trophy was won by off-Island racers.

Similar races on the Island are held in Luxton and Comox.

The racing begins on May 3 at 6 p.m. and on May 4 and 5 at 9 a.m.

A one-day pass is $10 and a three-day pass is pegged at $25. Children under 12 are admitted free.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter