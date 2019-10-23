Three-hundred participants competed in the TriStars Sooke 10K last April in the Vancouver Island Race Series. This year’s race is set for April 5. (Jack Most/Sooke News Mirror)

Island Race Series registration opens

Eight races set to run from January to June

  • Oct. 23, 2019 12:01 p.m.
  • Sports

Registration for the 2020 Frontrunners Vancouver Island Race Series is open.

The 39th running of the series takes place from January to April with eight races ranging from five kilometres to a half marathon.

The eight races comprise the Harriers Pioneer 8K on Jan. 12, Cobble Hill 10K on Jan. 26, Cedar 12K on Feb. 9, Hatley Castle 8K on Feb. 23, Port Alberni Paper Chase 15K on March 8, Comox Valley RV Half Marathon on March 22, TriStars Sooke 10K on April 5, and the Synergy Health Management Bazan Bay 5K and series awards on April 19.

RELATED: Russell, Tschanz win Sooke 10K

“The series is a great event for runners and walkers of all abilities, and it showcases the many communities on the Island,” said Louise Hodgson-Jones, president and general manager of the Vancouver Island Runners’ Association.

Returning for a sixth year as charity partner is Victoria Hospitals Foundation. When registering participants will have the opportunity to top up their registration and support the many rehabilitative services at Victoria General Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital. To date $8,820 has been raised by Vancouver Island Race Series participants.

In 2019 Andrew Russell and Catrin Jones won the overall male and female standings. In the club championship, where bragging rights prevail, Prairie Inn Harriers came out on top with Bastion Run Club second, Ceevacs Roadrunners third, Frontrunners Athletic Club fourth, and Comox Valley Road Runners fifth.

For the first 150 to register for the series the fee is $150. Once that cap is reached the cost is $175 until Jan. 10. To register online for the series go to: www.islandseries.org.

Registration for the individual races in the series opens Nov. 1.


