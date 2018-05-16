Island Swimmers take bite out of Comox Sharks swim meet

Under-10 youth swimmers win in Comox

The Saanich-based Island Swimming team sent 30 swimmers to the Comox Valley Sharks 10-and-under Championship with big results.

Island Swimming members competed in the 8-and-under, 9-year-old and 10-year-old categories, compiling nine individual award winners, and first place in the overall aggregate standings for the second straight year.

Sailor Naus and Kaiya Weaver placed top-five in the girls 8-and-under. Riley Greenfield won the overall aggregate for the girls 9-year-old category, with Lila Koropatniski, Charlotte Lawson and Helen McArthur all in the top-5.

Riley Andrusak won the 10- year-old female aggregate competition.

On the boys side, Noah Weaver won 10-year-old overall aggregate while Brady Kormendy hit the top five for 9-year-olds.

The competition acted as a qualifier for many of Island Swimming’s 10-and-under swimmers to compete in the Vancouver Island Regional Championships, June 1 to 3, at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

Island Swimming is based out of Saanich Commonwealth Place and Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre.

