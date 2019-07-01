The Vancouver Island Wave U16 boys captured their third consecutive B.C. Premier Cup title with a 2-0 win over Coastal FC. (Submitted by Lower Island Soccer)

Island teams claim pair of provincial soccer titles

Vancouver Island Wave U16 soccer team takes third consecutive provincial title

A pair of Vancouver Island teams took home the B.C. Soccer Provincial Premier Cup last weekend in Surrey

The Vancouver Island Wave U15 boys, coached by Victor Ferreira, won their match over Fraser Valley Premier 1-0. The win means the VI Wave U15 boys will represent British Columbia at Canada Soccer’s U15 National Championships to be held in Edmonton, Alta, over the Thanksgiving weekend.

READ ALSO: Largest indoor soccer training facility in B.C. coming to Langford

The Vancouver Island Wave franchise is made up of players from the Lower Island Soccer Association and the Upper Island Soccer Association.

The B.C. Soccer Provincial Premier Cup is the finals for the B.C. Soccer Premier League, which provides an elevated level of competition for high-performance players in the province.

This is the second time in franchise history that a Vancouver Island Wave team will be representing B.C. at Canada Soccer Nationals.

READ ALSO: New P.A.C.E. soccer club shoots for players

Last year’s B.C. Soccer champions, the VI Wave boys born in 2003, found themselves in the finals again this year in the U16 age category. The VI Wave were successful in capturing their third consecutive B.C. Premier Cup title 2-0 over Coastal FC.

Next year’s VI Wave program has promoted Sloan Davison, born in 2006, to join the Whitecaps residency program in Vancouver full time. Davison joined the VI Wave program from Bays United FC.

Rory Rothnie and Ashlyn Pakos, born in 2005, have been promoted to the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Super REX Program in Vancouver full time. Both Rothnie and Pakos joined the VI Wave program from the Gorge Soccer Association.

For more information on the event visit premiercup.bcsoccer.net/schedule-results.


