Islanders win men’s, women’s Sooke 10K race

Two Island runners were crowned the Westcoast Sooke River 10K winners on Sunday.

Courtenay’s Logan Roots crossed the finish line with a time of 32:27, while the women’s title went to Christine Bant of Victoria, clocking 37:36

Roots took an early lead increasing it by a minute by the finish. Second and top master was Victoria’s Jim Finlayson, who also set an M50-54 age category record in 33:12. Third was Nick Walker, also from Victoria, finishing in 33:28.

“I used the race as a workout in my marathon strategy and just made sure I fueled well,” Roots said. He will be running his first marathon in Eugene, Ore. five weeks, intending to finish in 2:20.

On the women’s side, Bant recorded her second victory in two weeks – winning the the Comox Valley R.V. Half Marathon on March 13

Second and top female master was Andrea Wilson from Comox, finishing in 39:25, and the third was Emily Tressider from Victoria, who finished in 39:54.

“This was my first time running this race, and it was hard. I didn’t know about the hill,” Bant said.

More than 300 athletes from throughout southern B.C. gathered at the start line at Edward Milne Community School in Sooke for the return of the 10-kilometre race.

The races were cancelled for the last two years over COVID-19 safety concerns.

The Westcoast Sooke River 10K is the fifth Vancouver Island Race Series race.

In the club standings, Ceevacs are leading with 1,857 points, Run to Beer Comox Valley is second with 1,517 points, and third is Prairie Inn Harriers with 1,466 points.

The final race in the Island Series is Synergy Health Management Bazan Bay 5K on April 10. The series of awards will be presented after the race. To register, go to: www.islandseries.org.



