Isamu Yamamoto won the World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships using not one but two skateboards. (Submitted)

‘It’s a game changer’: 15-year-old wins pro skateboarding contest on two skateboards

‘No one has ever seen it before’ said producer of Cloverdale contest

In a “game changer” performance, Isamu Yamamoto won the World Round-Up Freestyle Championships on not one but two skateboards.

The 15-year-old skater from Japan blew the announcer away at the Sunday (May 19) finals.

“It’s the first time ever in skateboard history that the winner did tricks using two skateboards at the same time,” said contest producer Kevin Harris in a press release.

“I dropped the microphone and went over and gave him a hug. No one has ever seen it before in a world competition. It’s a game changer,” he said.

Yuzuki Kawasaki, 10, nearly made history himself. He finished second in the professional category, taking home $2,000. If he had won, he would have been the youngest pro to win an international competition.

The annual Cloverdale competition is one of the biggest freestyle skateboarding contests in the world. As the other four global competitions happen in Germany, Japan, Brazil and the U.S., the competition during the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair provides a chance for locals and visitors alike to watch the best freestyle skateboarders in the world compete for $10,000 in prizes.

Competitors brought the heat, no matter their age, in both the professional and amateur categories.

Guenter Mokulys, 55, an eleven-time world champion, finished fifth in the pro category.

“He could be a grandfather to some of these kids and he’s still out there competing professionally with them,” said Harris. “What other sport does this kind of generational competition happen in? Not many.”

Another interesting match-up was in a father-son team from Japan. Yuta Fujii, 13, narrowly beat his father Masahiro Fujii, 46, in the professional finals, finishing with eighth place.

Professional Finals

1. Isamu Yamamoto, Japan – 291

2. Yuzuki Kawasaki, Japan – 282

3. Mike Osterman, USA – 279

4. Jacob Whitt, USA – 271

5. Guenter Mokulys, Germany – 268

6. Ikkei Nagao, Japan – 267

7. Stefan “Lillis” Akesson, Sweden – 264

8. Yuta Fujii, Japan – 262

9. Masahiro Fujii, Japan – 258

9. Pete Betti, USA – 258

10. Felix Jonsson, Sweden – 253

10. Denham Hill, England – 253

Amateur Finals

1. Cristobal Bahamonde, Chile – 271

2. Josh Dunstone, Australia – 269

3. Nick Beaulieu, USA – 256

4. Mirei Tsuchida, Japan – 248

5. John Sawyer, USA – 227

6. Jordan Sterling, Canada – 226

7. Andreas Tsougrianis, Canada – 224

8. Eric Lowery, USA – 216

9. Daniel Greschner, Germany/England – 214

10. Allen Handley, Canada – 212

11. Connor McCaughtrie, Canada – 203

12. Matthew Phillips, Canada – 201

13. Phil Larin, Canada – 195.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

For more coverage of the World Round-Up, visit cloverdalereporter.com.

Previous story
Canada blanks U.S. 3-0, finishes first in Group A at hockey world championship

Just Posted

Victoria woman competing for role as Maxim cover model

Winning model gets featured spread in magazine, cash price

VIDEO: Mama bear and two cubs caught on camera in Sooke

Bears spotted near Sooke Potholes

Father of Saanich murder victim Lindsay Buziak set to appear on Dr. Phil show Friday

Jeff Buziak says he has not seen the show and does not know what to expect

Premier John Horgan visits his old Saanich high school to announce rise in robot funding

Horgan, a Reynolds grad, used the occasion to play catch with the school’s robot

Keep a distance when fawning over baby deer, reminds conservation officer

West Shore conservation officer advises deer can forage on their own and don’t need human help

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Christmas morning burglar sentenced on Vancouver Island

Justin Redmond Feusse, 20, sentenced to 240 days in jail for Dec. 25 break-and-enter

So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

Ontario man searching for fellow he travelled with in Europe 50 years ago

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Most Read