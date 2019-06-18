Jeff Montgomery won his second Strawberry Cup in three years at Western Speedway on June 14 and 15. (Photo contributed by Wildlight Photography)

Jeff Montgomery claims another Strawberry Cup at Western Speedway

Langford-based Montgomery family has deep roots at the track

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Racing has been a part of Jeff Montgomery’s family legacy since he was old enough to sit behind a steering wheel.

Mongomery took home his second Strawberry Cup in the past three years in the Winged Super Sprints on the weekend at Western Speedway with first-place finishes on Friday and Saturday night. The overall winner is based on accumulative scores for both nights.

READ ALSO: Montgomery fastest among non-winged sprints at Western Speedway

“It’s not about the accolades,” said Montgomery, who has taken home the coveted trophy “five or six” times during his career. “It’s the passion for the sport that keeps you involved.”

Racing has been a part of his life for as long as Mongomery can remember, noted the Belmont Secondary graduate who grew up in Langford. “My dad Neil raced in the ’70s and ’80s and my brother, Trevor, did until 2000. We’ve been around it all our lives.”

Montgomery, who’s well known in racing circles for his Hurricane nickname, said he was labelled with the moniker by an announcer at Western Speedway when he first began racing. “I’ve been stuck with it ever since.”

One of the elements that make the Strawberry Cup special for Montgomery is that the annual event draws the best competitors from across the Pacific Northwest. “The higher level of competition brings out the best in everyone,” he added.

READ ALSO: Montgomery rumbles across finish line to capture sprint cars’ Kershaw Cup

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Jeff Montgomery won his second Strawberry Cup in three years at Western Speedway on June 14 and 15. (Photo contributed by Wildlight Photography)

Previous story
Tackling ‘one fear after another:’ ‘Spirit Orca’ swimmers ready for next challenge

Just Posted

Verdict expected on July 22 in trial of care aide accused of sexual assault

Closing arguments heard Monday in Victoria courtroom

Jeff Montgomery claims another Strawberry Cup at Western Speedway

Langford-based Montgomery family has deep roots at the track

Easter Seal’s Drop Zone gives participants chance to rappel down 13-storey Victoria building

Event supports Easter Seal’s services, specifically their camp in Shawnigan

Victoria HarbourCats edge Elks in series opener

Claire Eccles’ jersey retired at Monday’s game

ArtsAlive voting begins Thursday in Oak Bay

Residents can vote for the 2019 ArtsAlive top prize

WATCH: Barbers battle it out in Victoria

‘Barber Battle’ saw stylists and barbers from across North America go head-to-head

Sexting teens at risk of harms including depression, substance use: study

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

Most Read